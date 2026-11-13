Varun Dhawan Gives Fans A Glimpse Of His 'Wild And Free' Moments With Daughter Lara

Varun Dhawan has shared a few pictures from his holiday with wife Natasha Dalal and daughter Lara, giving fans a glimpse of their family time away from work. The actor also posted moments from the trip, including his beach outings, yoga sessions and workouts.

The holiday pictures show Varun spending time at a wildlife destination, unwinding by the swimming pool and enjoying the beach. In one photograph, he is seen posing shirtless by the sea. He also shared glimpses of his fitness routine, including yoga and workout sessions.

Varun kept the caption brief, writing, “Wild and free.”

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One picture that stood out showed the actor holding Lara's hand as they walked down a flight of stairs. Her face was not visible, but she wore a yellow dress, a pink hairband and sunglasses.

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Varun Dhawan had earlier spoken about how he is still learning to understand his duties as a father.

He told The Times of India, “I'm still figuring it out, like how responsible I have to be or how much of a kid I can still be or can be. I think men tend to go through this. Right now Natasha is doing everything, I have to give her credit, the woman does practically everything initially, the man then comes in and becomes useful. I'm just enjoying playing with her, being a dad is a lot of fun right now and everyday I'm trying to be a better dad. I don't think I'm there yet.”

Varun Dhawan, who married Natasha Dalal in 2021, welcomed Lara on June 3, 2024.

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