Saif Ali Khan Gets Nostalgic About Laal Kaptaan, Shares Pictures From The Film's Shoot

Saif Ali Khan has taken a trip down memory lane and shared unseen pictures from the Rajasthan shoot of his film Laal Kaptaan. The actor recalled the road trips, music and time spent exploring the state's old forts and rugged landscapes. Although the film failed to find an audience in theatres, Saif said he had a great time making it.

The pictures offer a look at the locations the cast and crew travelled to during the shoot, including Ramathra, Deogarh and Narlai. Saif described the experience as a memorable adventure, even though the film did not turn out as the team had hoped.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Saif wrote, “What a road trip. Great music and great highways. What an adventure making Laal Kaptaan. Ancient forts and stunning, rugged locations in romantic Rajasthan, we had a really great time on this ambitious, mad and sadly, ultimately doomed adventure. But what a ride. Ramathra, Deogarh and Narlai. (among others).”

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Fans filled the comments section with lovely messages after seeing the pictures. But it was Saif Ali Khan's wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, whose sweet reaction caught everyone's attention.

She wrote, “You know yours is the best account on the gram saifu. Finally, you can post all your favourite pictures love.”

Since joining Instagram in October this year, Saif Ali Khan has been sharing several glimpses of his life with fans. In his earlier post, the actor shared that he had started working out again ahead of the New Year. He posted a video of himself practising different yoga poses in his garden. The actor also showed off his fit body while focusing on improving his health.

He wrote, “Time to get back to work. First the mind, then the body, back on track for a happy new year.”

Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, will be next seen in Ritesh Batra's untitled love story.

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