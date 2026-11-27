Vishwak Sen's ENE Repeat has crossed Rs 25 crore in India net collections, adding Rs 57 lakh on its ninth day in theatres. The Telugu comedy has so far earned Rs 25.02 crore net and Rs 29.12 crore gross in India, according to Sacnilk.

The film is currently running across 539 shows. By the end of Day 8, its worldwide gross collection had reached Rs 47.10 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

ENE Repeat opened with Rs 5.85 crore on Day 1, with 1,681 shows recording 44.2% occupancy. The film then saw its collection fall to Rs 3.10 crore on Day 2 from 1,400 shows, while occupancy stood at 37.1%.

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The weekend brought a better response. Day 3 added Rs 4.45 crore from 1,530 shows, with occupancy reaching 48%. Day 4 remained at the same occupancy level, with the film bringing in Rs 4.60 crore from 1,618 shows.

Collections eased after the weekend, with Day 5 contributing Rs 2 crore from 1,558 shows. The film added Rs 1.80 crore on Day 6 from 1,569 shows, followed by Rs 1.35 crore on Day 7 from 1,559 shows. Day 8 closed at Rs 1.30 crore from 1,503 shows.

On Day 9, ENE Repeat has so far added Rs 57 lakh to its India net total.

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Advance Booking

The film has opened advance bookings for its second weekend. For Day 10, ENE Repeat has sold 42,526 tickets across 781 shows, generating Rs 67.50 lakh in gross bookings. Excluding blocked seats, the figure stands at Rs 50.36 lakh from 33,179 tickets, as per Sacnilk.

Advance sales are also open for Day 11, with 41,406 tickets booked across 769 shows. The gross booking value has reached Rs 62.16 lakh, while bookings without blocked seats stand at Rs 45.64 lakh.

About The Film

ENE Repeat brings Vivek and his group of friends together again, years after their Goa misadventure. What begins as a reunion soon leads them into another series of unexpected situations.

Vishwak Sen stars as Vivek, alongside Venkatesh Kakumanu, Shivathmika Rajashekar, Anil Ravipudi, Maganti Srinath, Anisha Ambrose and Abhinav Gomatam.

Directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, the film is written by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and Shanthan Raj. It is produced by Root Node Cinema, S Originals and Suresh Productions and released in theatres on November 19, 2026.

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