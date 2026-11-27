Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is now just a few crores away from the Rs 1,000 crore India net mark. As the film enters Day 23 at the box office, here's the latest update on its collection.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has recorded Rs 4.88 crore in India net collection on Day 23 so far, taking its total net earnings to Rs 996.98 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film is currently being screened across 4,641 shows. Hindi has contributed Rs 3.22 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 93 lakh, Tamil at Rs 63 lakh and Telugu at Rs 10 lakh.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

With the latest update, Ramayana's India gross collection has climbed to Rs 1,190.76 crore. Its worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 1,777 crore as of Day 22.

Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana opened with Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2, Rs 69.80 crore on Day 3 and Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4. The film recorded Rs 107.50 crore on Day 5, Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6, Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7 and Rs 53.50 crore on Day 8. Its Week 1 collection stood at Rs 564.60 crore.

In Week 2, Ramayana earned Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10 and Rs 75 crore on Day 11. The film collected Rs 32 crore on Day 12, Rs 28.60 crore on Day 13, Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 19.35 crore on Day 15. Week 2 ended with a total of Rs 299.15 crore.

ALSO READ | Watch: Sapna Choudhary Gets Husband Veer Sahu's Name Tattoo Removed After Filing For Divorce

During Week 3, the film collected Rs 15.75 crore on Day 16, Rs 27.65 crore on Day 17 and Rs 35.60 crore on Day 18. It earned Rs 12.70 crore on Day 19, followed by Rs 17.50 crore on Day 20, Rs 9.50 crore on Day 21 and Rs 9.65 crore on Day 22. Week 3 ended with Rs 128.35 crore.

On Day 23, Ramayana has so far added Rs 4.88 crore to its India net collection.

About The Film

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

ALSO READ | Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant Reveals Shraddha Kapoor Gained 10-12 Kgs For Eetha's Second Half And Climax Song

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.