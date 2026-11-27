Karnataka's Legal Metrology Department has issued a show-cause notice to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. over discrepancies in ethanol and petrol measurements at its terminal in Devanagonthi, Bengaluru, after an inspection found deviations beyond permissible limits.

The action follows concerns over ethanol blending in petrol beyond the prescribed E20 limit, prompting the state government to initiate inspections of terminals operated by oil marketing companies, where fuel blending is carried out.

According to the notice issued by the Office of the Joint Controller of Legal Metrology, Bangalore and Mysore Division, officials inspected mass flow meters installed at the IOCL terminal using a verified master proving measure.

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The inspection identified excess delivery of ethanol as well as short delivery of motor gasoline (petrol) through the measuring systems.

At Bay No. 9, the ethanol mass flow meter recorded an excess delivery of 14 litres for every 3,000 litres measured. The same bay's motor gasoline meter showed short delivery of 4–6 litres for every 3,000 litres.

A separate ethanol mass flow meter at Bay No. 4 was also found to be delivering 3 litres in excess for every 3,000 litres measured, the notice stated.

The department said the discrepancies were beyond the permissible limits prescribed under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, and the applicable rules. It noted that inaccuracies in measuring instruments could result in incorrect determination of petroleum quantities supplied, affecting consumers, dealers and other stakeholders.

Seeking an explanation from IOCL, the department has asked the terminal management to clarify the reasons behind the deviations and provide details of the measures taken to maintain the accuracy of the mass flow meters and associated batch control units.

The company has also been directed to submit its latest calibration and maintenance records, verification certificates and other supporting documents within seven days of receiving the notice.

Further, the department has directed IOCL not to use the concerned measuring systems for commercial transactions until their accuracy and compliance with statutory requirements are established.

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The notice warns that failure to provide a satisfactory explanation within the stipulated period could invite further legal and departmental action against the terminal and the persons responsible for operating and maintaining the equipment.

Separately, the Kerala government had launched random inspections at petrol pumps across the state last week to check ethanol levels in E20 petrol after Karnataka reported that samples collected from certain retail outlets contained ethanol concentrations above the prescribed 20% limit.

"We are collecting random samples from across the state to see if ethanol is within the prescribed limits or not," Kerala Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob said.

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