Gunmaaster G9 collected Rs 2.18 crore net and Rs 2.57 crore gross at the Indian box office on its opening day, Friday. The Emraan Hashmi, Avneet Kaur and Genelia D'Souza starrer recorded these figures across 5,784 shows, with an overall occupancy of 10% across languages, according to Sacnilk. Final collection figures are yet to be reported.

For its Hindi 2D shows, the film recorded 9% overall occupancy. Morning shows saw 6% occupancy, which rose to 10.62% in the afternoon. Evening and night show figures are still awaited.

Advance Booking

Gunmaaster G9 has recorded Rs 2.30 crore gross from 99,684 tickets for Day 2 across India. Excluding blocked seats, the film has earned Rs 1.27 crore from 58,226 tickets across 7,568 shows, with an overall occupancy of 6%, as per Sacnilk.

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For Day 3, the film has recorded Rs 2.37 crore from 1.12 lakh tickets across 7,210 shows, with an occupancy of 8%. Day 4 has registered Rs 59.33 lakh from 43,460 tickets across 1,482 shows, while Day 5 has recorded Rs 54.42 lakh from 39,398 tickets across 1,373 shows. Day 6 has collected Rs 52.34 lakh from 38,091 tickets across 1,303 shows, with an occupancy of 12%.

About The Film

Gunmaaster G9 is an upcoming action musical directed by Aditya Datt. The film follows a man who goes to extreme lengths to be with the woman he loves while taking on a dangerous adversary. The story and screenplay are written by Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi.

The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Avneet Kaur and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles, along with Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Singh, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Shaad Randhawa, Samarth Jurel, Resh Lamba, Sagar Tugnait, Inayat Verma, Gaurav S Singh and Treesha Thosar. Treesha plays Jiya, while Snehil Dixit Mehra is credited as Sudha Bua and Gaurav S Singh appears as a gang member.

Gunmaaster G9 features music by Himesh Reshammiya. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, with Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. presenting the project and SRE Studios LLP producing it. PEN Marudhar is handling its all-India distribution, while Phars Films will release it overseas.

The film was released in theatres on November 27, 2026.

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