The Allahabad High Court on Friday, November 27, cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Civil Services (UPPCS) Preliminary Examination 2025 result and directed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to prepare a fresh merit list and declare revised results.

The court's order will require the commission to conduct the Mains examination and interviews again, bringing the ongoing recruitment process back to the preliminary examination results stage.

The development comes after the Mains examination had already been conducted, its results declared and the interview process completed. Candidates were awaiting the final interview results when the High Court passed the order.

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The ruling was delivered by a single bench of Justice Manish Kumar Nigam following a petition challenging the manner in which the UPPSC had prepared the preliminary examination merit list.

Why Did Allahabad High Court Cancel UPPCS 2025 Prelims Result?

The petition challenged the commission's approach towards candidates belonging to reserved categories while preparing the open or unreserved category merit list.

The petitioners argued that candidates from reserved categories who scored higher than the cut-off for the unreserved category should also be considered for open-category vacancies on the basis of merit.

They contended that the commission had restricted the open category to candidates who had not availed themselves of reservation benefits, thereby excluding meritorious candidates from reserved categories.

According to the petitioners, this approach was inconsistent with the applicable reservation rules and the principle of merit-based selection.

The court accepted the argument and held that the open category is not exclusively meant for candidates belonging to the unreserved category. Instead, it remains open to candidates from all categories who qualify on merit.

The ruling means that reserved-category candidates who meet the unreserved category's merit requirements must also be considered for open-category vacancies.

What Happens To UPPCS 2025 Mains And Interviews?

The High Court's decision will have an impact on candidates who had already cleared the preliminary examination, appeared for the Mains examination and completed their interviews.

Following the cancellation of the preliminary examination result, the UPPSC will first have to prepare a revised merit list and declare a fresh result.

Candidates who qualify in the revised preliminary examination result will then have to appear for the Mains examination again. The interview stage will also be conducted afresh for candidates who clear the revised selection stages.

This means that the earlier Mains examination results and completed interviews will not form the basis of the final selection under the revised process.

The court has not ordered a fresh preliminary examination. The commission will have to revise the result and merit list based on the preliminary examination already conducted.

UPPSC Gets New Chairman Alok Singh

The High Court's ruling comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh government appointed senior IPS officer Alok Singh as the new chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The appointment was announced on Thursday. The UPPSC, headquartered in Prayagraj, is responsible for conducting recruitment examinations and selecting candidates for various government services in Uttar Pradesh.

Allahabad High Court Also Cancels UPPSC APO 2025 Prelims Result

In a separate development, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday cancelled the preliminary examination result for the 2025 Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) recruitment.

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The court reiterated that meritorious candidates from reserved categories cannot be excluded from the open category if they meet the required merit criteria.

The ruling came amid similar concerns over the application of reservation rules during the preparation of examination results by the UPPSC.

Both developments underline the importance of applying reservation and merit rules consistently at every stage of the recruitment process.

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