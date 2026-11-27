The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), functioning under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a high-severity security advisory for WhatsApp users across Android, iOS, and desktop platforms.

The national cybersecurity agency warned that critical vulnerabilities in outdated builds of the messaging app could allow remote attackers to bypass security restrictions, execute arbitrary code, or access sensitive user data.

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According to CERT-In, the flaws stem from improper input validation, memory management errors, and weaknesses in how the application handles media files, encrypted messaging sessions, and companion device links.

Security researchers note that attackers could exploit such bugs by sending specially crafted media files or malicious links, potentially triggering application crashes, device compromise, or unauthorised exposure of private chats and stored files.

The Affected Software Versions

The advisory generally applies to users running outdated builds of the following applications.

WhatsApp for Android: Versions prior to 2.26.35.74 and 2.26.17.4.

WhatsApp Business for Android: Versions prior to 2.26.23.70 and 2.26.17.4.

WhatsApp for iOS: Versions prior to 2.26.24.72 and 2.26.15.72.

WhatsApp Business for iOS: Versions prior to 2.26.23.72.

WhatsApp for Mac desktop: Versions prior to 2.26.23.72.

WhatsApp for Windows: Versions prior to 2.3000.1032164386.258709.

CERT-In has urged all smartphone and desktop users to immediately install the latest security patches released by Meta rather than waiting for automatic background updates.

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Android and iPhone users should visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download the newest version of WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business, while PC and Mac users should update their desktop clients through the Microsoft Store, Mac App Store, or the official WhatsApp website.

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