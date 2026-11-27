Ayushmann Khurrana stars as Prem Mishra alongside Sharvari as Purva Solanki in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which has now opened in theatres and begun its box office journey.

On Friday, Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya opened its theatrical run with Rs 1.91 crore net and Rs 2.25 crore gross on Day 1 in India. According to Sacnilk, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari starrer recorded these collections across 4,760 shows nationwide.

The film's overall occupancy for Hindi 2D shows stood at 9%, with 6.46% in the morning and 11.54% in the afternoon. Evening and night figures are yet to be reported. The numbers are live estimates, with final Day 1 collections expected later tonight.

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Booking

As per Sacnilk, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has recorded Rs 2.83 crore gross from 1.04 lakh tickets for Day 2 across India. Excluding blocked seats, the film has earned Rs 1.64 crore from 59,022 tickets across 7,036 shows, with an overall occupancy of 7%.

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For Day 3, the film has recorded Rs 2.60 crore gross from 98,201 tickets across 6,714 shows, with an occupancy of 7%. Day 4 has recorded Rs 18.82 lakh from 12,132 tickets across 836 shows, while Day 5 has collected Rs 17.70 lakh from 11,018 tickets across 755 shows. Day 6 has registered Rs 17.05 lakh from 10,796 tickets across 682 shows.

About The Film

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is an upcoming Hindi romantic family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain under Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem Mishra and Sharvari as Purva Solanki in the lead roles, with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in supporting roles. Kirkire plays Ved Mishra, Prem's father.

The film marks Ayushmann Khurrana's entry into the iconic Prem character in a Barjatya film, following actors including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and Sonu Sood. The music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya was released theatrically in India on November 27, 2026.

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