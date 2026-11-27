The countdown to Avengers: Doomsday has begun, and its advance bookings are already picking up pace in India. With 20 days to go, the film has crossed Rs 68 crore in gross sales, including blocked seats.

Avengers: Doomsday has grossed Rs 68.11 crore from 10.80 lakh tickets across 8,353 shows in 84 cities. According to Sacnilk, the film's advance gross stands at Rs 59.77 crore from 9.52 lakh tickets without blocked seats. It has added Rs 2.89 crore to its overall advance total.

Day 1 remains the biggest contributor, with Rs 27.53 crore from 4.15 lakh tickets across 2,427 shows. Occupancy stands at 58%. Without blocked seats, Day 1 has earned Rs 24.94 crore from 3.73 lakh tickets.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Day 2 has collected Rs 14.53 crore from 2.35 lakh tickets across 1,984 shows, with 40% occupancy.

Day 3 stands at Rs 14.07 crore from 2.26 lakh tickets across 1,976 shows, with occupancy at 39%.

Day 4, which falls on Sunday, has recorded Rs 11.98 crore from 2.04 lakh tickets across 1,966 shows. Its current occupancy is 35%.

English Version Leads Advance Sales

The English version has earned Rs 56.89 crore, followed by Hindi at Rs 8.68 crore. Tamil bookings stand at Rs 2.22 crore, while Telugu has added Rs 32.28 lakh.

ALSO READ: Panchayat Season 5: New Song Rang Daali Out Ahead Of December 3 Premiere

Which States Are Driving The Bookings?

Maharashtra leads with Rs 15.34 crore, followed by Delhi at Rs 11.36 crore and Karnataka at Rs 10.78 crore. Tamil Nadu has earned Rs 5.33 crore, West Bengal Rs 4.87 crore, Telangana Rs 3.49 crore and Kerala Rs 3.45 crore.

Gujarat stands at Rs 3.38 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at Rs 2.37 crore and Punjab at Rs 1.68 crore. The top 10 states account for 91% of the total advance gross.

About Avengers: Doomsday

Anthony and Joe Russo have directed Avengers: Doomsday, which brings together characters from different corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men.

Robert Downey Jr returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom, taking on a new role after playing Tony Stark. The cast also includes Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd and Ian McKellen, among others.

The film follows Doctor Doom and a multiverse-linked threat, with the story expected to lead into the next major MCU chapter, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Advance bookings are now open in India. Avengers: Doomsday will hit Indian cinemas on December 17, 2026, a day ahead of its global release. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, along with premium formats including Marvel Presented In Infinity Vision.

ALSO READ: 'Naseer Sahab Would Have Hit Me': Manoj Bajpayee Recalls Awkward First Meeting With Naseeruddin Shah

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.