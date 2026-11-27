Police in India have rescued 164 foreign nationals, including 92 Indonesians and 72 Malaysians, from an alleged cyberfraud and human trafficking operation in Noida, on the outskirts of the national capital.

According to police, the victims were allegedly brought to India with promises of lucrative information technology jobs and high salaries but were subsequently forced to participate in online fraud activities.

The racket came to light after a Malaysian national working at the facility managed to escape and alerted authorities about the alleged operation, police said.

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BBC reported that several foreign nationals have alleged that their passports were confiscated after they arrived in India and that they were held against their will in Noida, a major IT and business hub in northern India.

Instead of the employment opportunities they had been promised, the individuals were allegedly made to pose as women online to approach unsuspecting victims and lure them into fraudulent investment platforms.

Police said the operation involved the alleged use of online identities to establish contact with potential victims and induce them to invest money through fake trading platforms.

BBC citing police officials repoprted that so far, one Malaysian national has been arrested in connection with the case. Authorities have also seized nearly 550 electronic devices, including desktop computers, laptops and mobile phones.

An investigation has been initiated to establish the extent of the operation and determine whether it was linked to a wider international cyberfraud network.

The case comes amid growing concerns over the rising incidence of digital financial fraud in India.

According to figures from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, India recorded around 2.8 million cyberfraud complaints in 2025, involving reported losses of approximately Rs 22,495 crore, equivalent to $2.42 billion.

The number of complaints has increased by more than 4,000 per cent since 2021, highlighting the growing scale of cyber-enabled financial crime.

The federal government has said that fake investment and trading schemes account for a significant share of reported cases.

In such scams, fraudsters typically approach potential victims through social media platforms, messaging groups or phone calls, posing as financial experts and promising high returns.

Victims are directed to fraudulent trading platforms that display fictitious profits. In some cases, small withdrawals are initially permitted to build trust. However, when investors attempt to withdraw larger amounts, they are blocked or asked to make additional payments before the fraudsters disappear with their money.

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According to BBC, the Noida operation is the latest in a series of alleged international cyberfraud call centres uncovered in northern India in recent months.

In July, Lucknow Police arrested 119 people following a raid on a fake international call centre allegedly targeting US citizens. Employees were accused of impersonating representatives of major companies and US government agencies to defraud victims.

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