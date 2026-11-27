US stock market opened in green on Friday, November 27 as dip buyers return to beaten-down tech stocks, with trading resuming after Thanksgiving holiday.

The rally in benchmark indices was led by Nasdaq Composite, up 1.4% or 330 points to 23,916.59, S&P 500 advanced 1.15% to 7,265.55, while Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 1.03% up at 50,697.38 by 7 pm IST.

The surge comes as “Magnificent Seven” constituents such as Meta Platforms and Microsoft advanced up to 2%, while chipmakers including SanDisk gained more than 6% and artificial intelligence lab Anthropic rose over 4%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

With Friday's early trade gains, major Wall Street benchmarks are set for strong weekly performance, with Dow, up 5.3% is on track to post biggest weekly advance since April 2025. The S&P 500 rose 5.1% in a week, while the Nasdaq climbed 5.8%.

Investors will look if the worst sell-off for AI-linked stocks is over following weeks of cocnerns over whether hundreds of billions of dollars in AI spending results in substaintial gains. The week started with Jensen Huang getting reinstated as CEO at Nvidia, with stock surging 31% during Monday's trading session and supported both S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to clock their best days since last year.



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.