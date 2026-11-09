Kerala Launches Random E20 Petrol Checks After Karnataka Finds Ethanol Levels Above 30%

The Kerala government has launched random inspections at petrol pumps across the state to check ethanol levels in E20 petrol after Karnataka reported that samples collected from certain retail outlets contained ethanol concentrations above the prescribed 20% limit.

"We are collecting random samples from across the state to see if ethanol is within the prescribed limits or not," Kerala Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob said. "We are following and complying with all the protocols."

District Civil Supplies Officer Shaji PR said officials conducted an inspection at an Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump in Chembumukku, Ernakulam district, on Monday. "We collected six one-liter samples of ordinary petrol to examine the ethanol content. Two samples have been sent to the Analytical Chemistry Laboratory in Kakkanad, and we are awaiting the test results," he said.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The inspections followed after Karnataka's Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology reported that tests on petrol samples collected from certain retail outlets detected ethanol concentrations ranging from 26% to 31.2%. The findings raised questions about compliance with the Centre's ethanol-blending standards, under which petrol is required to contain 20% ethanol.

The Union Petroleum Ministry, however, defended the quality of E20 petrol supplied by public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs), saying the fuel meets prescribed standards.

In a statement, the ministry said all 893 samples tested by the three public sector OMCs, including 56 samples from Karnataka, contained ethanol within the 19%-21% range specified under the Bureau of Indian Standards' IS 17021 specification.

The ministry said the 56 samples from Karnataka recorded ethanol concentrations between 19% and 20%.

State-run oil marketing companies have disputed Karnataka's findings. They have questioned the sampling and testing procedures followed during the state's October inspection exercise and sought access to the complete sampling records, laboratory reports and testing methodology.

The companies have also proposed joint testing of the samples under prescribed procedures.

'States Can Conduct Independent Tests'

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said the governments of Karnataka and Kerala were free to conduct independent tests to establish the ethanol content in petrol.

Speaking to reporters, Gopi said the Centre had scientific backing for its ethanol-blending policy and that the 20% blending programme had been implemented after assessing its feasibility and scientific implications.

He also cautioned against politicising the issue, warning that unnecessary political controversy could have consequences for consumers.

The government has maintained that the nationwide E20 programme aims to reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil, lower emissions and support farmers through increased ethanol procurement.

The Petroleum Ministry has also said the impact of E20 fuel on vehicle mileage varies depending on vehicle category and engine calibration.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.