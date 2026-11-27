Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has expressed deep regret over his years of heavy drinking, acknowledging that alcohol cost him nearly 15 years of his life, a period he now looks back on with remorse.

Speaking to journalist Barkha Dutt on ‘The Mojo Story', the 80-year-old screenwriter revisited his past struggle with alcohol, reflecting on the mistakes he made during those years and the turning point that finally prompted him to quit drinking.

Akhtar quit drinking on July 31, 1991, after years of heavy consumption, often drinking nearly a bottle every night. More than three decades later, he continues to look back at that period with regret, believing that his drinking habit and the poor choices it prompted cost him nearly 15 years he could have spent differently.

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Asked about the regrets he carries, Akhtar said he had several, adding that reflecting on past mistakes was a natural part of being human. He also observed that regrets could serve a purpose by allowing people to assess their choices and recognise what they could have done differently.

Recalling his battle with alcohol, however, Akhtar made it clear that he no longer sees himself as struggling with the habit.

"I defeated it. Where is the fight?" he said, underlining that drinking had been a thing of the past for more than three decades.

He recalled the day he finally stopped drinking, describing July 31, 1991, as the date of his last drinking session.

"I was a regular and a very heavy drinker. I used to consume almost a bottle every night. And on 1991, on 31st of July, was my last drinking bout. And after that, till today, I have not touched a drop of alcohol. And I'll never do that," he said.

Akhtar also acknowledged the extent to which alcohol had influenced his decisions, saying several major mistakes in his life were made while he was under its influence.

"All the major mistakes that I have made were under alcohol's influence," he said.

Reflecting on the years he believes he wasted, Akhtar said that out of his 80 years, nearly 15 were lost to drinking and his irresponsible approach to life during that phase.

He feels that the time could have been put to better use by learning new things, developing his interests in music and languages, and paying greater attention to the people around him. His regret, therefore, is not limited to the drinking habit itself but also extends to the opportunities and experiences he believes he missed.

Explaining what prompted him to give up alcohol, Akhtar said his decision was not driven by an unhappy childhood or an attempt to escape personal difficulties. Instead, he admitted that he genuinely enjoyed drinking but eventually recognised the consequences it could have for his health and longevity.

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He said he had reached a point where he had to choose between continuing with a habit he enjoyed and giving himself a chance to live longer.

Akhtar recalled that, at the time, he believed continued drinking could leave him with only another 10 to 12 years, potentially taking his life by the age of 52 or 53. He said he ultimately chose to give up alcohol because he wanted to live longer.

"I wanted to live long. And I still want to live long. I just don't want to die," he said.

His reflections offer an insight into a deeply personal decision that has remained central to his life for more than three decades. While Akhtar continues to look back at his drinking years with regret, he also considers quitting alcohol one of the most consequential choices he has made.

At 80, the celebrated writer remains engaged with cinema, literature, music and public discourse. His latest remarks revisit the years he spent drinking, the mistakes he associates with that period and the decision that changed the course of his life.

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