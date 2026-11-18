All India Imam Association (AIAA) president Maulana Sajid Rashidi criticised lyricist Javed Akhtar over his remarks on Ram, citing Akhtar's past statements about being an atheist and suggesting that he change his name to "Ram Pal".

"I would like to point out that he has stated on public platforms many times that he is an atheist and does not believe in any religion," Rashidi said. "Yet, this same atheist is now showing such faith in Ram. So, I have a suggestion for him: change your name from Javed Akhtar to Ram Pal."

Rashidi also questioned Akhtar's motives, linking the lyricist's comments to his work in Bollywood. "Javed Akhtar is a businessman. Songs are sold in Bollywood; if he doesn't make such statements, who would buy his songs?" he said.

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Rashidi also took aim at Akhtar's family, pointing to its ties to the film industry. "The entire family is involved in the film industry; some are producers, some are writers, and some are lyricists. If they don't praise each other's work, how will their business thrive?" he said.

What Did Javed Akhtar Say?

Praising Lord Ram as a revered figure whose essence transcends religious boundaries, veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar said he has heard good things about Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana" but is yet to watch it.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) music creator report, Akhtar said his daughter, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, has seen the movie and had only good things to say about it. The 81-year-old writer-lyricist also spoke about the enduring appeal of Lord Ram.

“Ram is not just a person, Ram is an ideal, a morality, Ram is a way of living. Ram is a certain aesthetics, certain morality. So, when you look at it and appreciate it, it will touch your heart. Many people may be angry with me, but the essence of Ram runs in the blood of every Indian, irrespective of religion. While he is sometimes personified as an individual, he is far greater than that; he is a way of life,” Akhtar said.

The Nitesh Tiwari-directed "Ramayana" features Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita.



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