Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and Fixed Deposits (FDs) are popular savings options in India. Ideal for conservative investors, these come with guaranteed returns, but work differently.

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KVP is a government-backed small savings scheme and is considered a safe option for long-term savings. However, early withdrawal comes with certain conditions.

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FDs are offered by banks and financial institutions. They allow you to choose the investment period and interest payout option. You can also get regular income through monthly or quarterly interest payments. In FDs, premature withdrawal is usually allowed, but banks may charge a penalty.

Key Features

KVP: KVP offers an interest rate of 7.5% per annum, which is compounded annually. The investment doubles in 115 months at the current rate. There is no maximum deposit limit. To invest, investors can buy certificates in different denominations through post offices and authorised banks. The minimum lock-in period is 2 years and 6 months. To be clear, KVP does not offer tax benefits under Section 80C. The interest earned is also taxable. One of the key benefits of this scheme is that the certificate can be transferred from one person to another or between post offices.

FDs: Fixed Deposits (FDs) come with more flexible tenures. You can lock-in your money for as little as a week to even 10 years. They usually offer higher interest rates than regular savings accounts. Additionally, senior citizens also get an extra 0.50% to 0.75% interest compared with regular citizens. Banks also offer loans or overdrafts against FDs, usually up to 85-90% of the deposit value.

Rs 2 Lakh Investment in KVP at 7.5%

Investment amount: Rs 2,00,000

Investment duration: 2.5 years

Expected rate of return: 7.5%

Invested amount: Rs 2,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 39,635

Total value: Rs 2,39,635

Since KVP comes with a strict 2.5 year lock-in period, you must review your liquidity situation before investing your money in this scheme. If you are looking for more flexibility, FD might be a better option. You must check the latest FD rates offered by top banks and factors like penalty on premature withdrawal, before finalising your option.

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