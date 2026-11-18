While artificial intelligence (AI) dominates global technology investments and discussions, the next big technological revolution may come from a different frontier: quantum computing.

IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna believes quantum computing is approaching an inflection point, with the technology potentially delivering practical, real-world applications by 2029. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV Editor-in-Chief and CEO Rahul Kanwal, Krishna outlined how quantum computing could transform industries ranging from healthcare and chemicals to energy and advanced manufacturing.

“We're right at that inflection point of what is called utility, meaning are these things useful,” Krishna said, highlighting the progress IBM has made over the past year alongside its research partners.

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Among the breakthroughs, IBM and Cleveland Clinic worked on identifying the properties of a protein comprising 12,000 atoms, while research with Japan's RIKEN Institute explored the magnetic properties of iron molecules. Such developments could eventually help researchers discover alternatives to rare-earth magnets.

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Krishna identified four areas where quantum computing could deliver significant advantages over conventional computing techniques: chemistry and material science, complex optimisation problems, partial differential equations used in engineering and industrial applications, and quantum machine learning.

He believes these applications could begin delivering practical solutions by 2029.

The IBM chief also argued that India has an opportunity to establish itself in the quantum computing ecosystem. Unlike frontier AI development, which requires enormous capital investments and infrastructure, developing new quantum algorithms and applications requires a relatively small pool of highly skilled researchers.

“Why shouldn't India be the one where you have thousands of people who can invent these use cases?” Krishna said.

His assessment comes at a time when hundreds of billions of dollars are flowing into AI infrastructure globally. While Krishna sees significant economic potential in AI, his outlook suggests quantum computing could emerge as another transformative technology, potentially reshaping industries in the years ahead.

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