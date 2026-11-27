Dhanush and Mammootty's O.M. - Operation Mole collected Rs 1.31 crore net in India on Friday, taking its total net earnings to Rs 70.61 crore after eight days in theatres. The film's India gross collection has reached Rs 81.90 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The Tamil version brought in Rs 98 lakh from 1,319 shows, while the Telugu version added Rs 32 lakh from 487 shows. The Hindi version collected Rs 1 lakh across 80 shows.

O.M- Operation Mole is currently running across 1,886 shows. The film's worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 111.10 crore as of Day 7, it added.

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Day-Wise Collection

O.M - Operation Mole opened with Rs 18.10 crore on Day 1. It collected Rs 15.75 crore on Day 2 and saw a slight rise on Day 3, earning Rs 15.90 crore. The film recorded Rs 6.30 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 5.40 crore on Day 5. It earned Rs 4.10 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.75 crore on Day 7. On Day 8, the film has so far added Rs 1.31 crore to its India net collection.

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Advance Booking

O.M - Operation Mole has recorded Rs 1.50 crore gross in advance bookings for Day 9, with Rs 1.16 crore coming from non-blocked seats. The film has sold 1.07 lakh tickets, including 84,288 tickets without block seats, across 2,470 shows. Its overall occupancy stands at 12%, as per Sacnilk.

For Day 10, the film has registered Rs 1.35 crore gross in advance bookings, including Rs 1.02 crore without block seats. A total of 98,969 tickets have been sold, with 76,842 tickets excluding blocked seats, across 2,248 shows. The occupancy currently stands at 12%.

About OM: Operation Mole

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM follows multiple characters whose lives intersect amid a larger conflict. Dhanush plays Palanivel, while Mammootty portrays Burma Karthikeyan, also known as "Siya". Sai Pallavi plays ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, while Sreeleela appears as Roja. The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans and Sanjay Swaroop, who plays Krishnaiah.

The film was announced in November 2024 under the working title D55, referring to Dhanush's 55th film as a lead actor. It was initially backed by Gopuram Films before moving to Wunderbar Films, with RTake Studios joining the project as co-producer.

Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag are credited as producers. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, Ezhil Arasu K has handled cinematography, and R Kalaivanan is the editor. The film is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.

OM released in theatres on November 20 with a runtime of 2 hours and 58 minutes.

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