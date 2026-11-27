US technology stocks rebounded on Friday, with gains in heavyweight technology companies and semiconductor makers lifting the Nasdaq Composite as investors returned to artificial intelligence-linked shares following a volatile trading week.

Among the Magnificent Seven stocks, Meta Platforms led the gains, rising 3.31% to $630.05 as of 10:20 a.m. ET. Tesla advanced 3.83% to $394.71, while Amazon climbed 2.75% to $251.14. Apple added 0.66% to $357.91, and Microsoft edged up 0.24% to $491.13. Alphabet's Class C shares were down 0.48% at $269.68, while Nvidia fell 1.71% to $146.75 as of 10:23 a.m. ET.

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The Nasdaq Composite jumped around 1.1% at the opening bell, extending the recovery in technology stocks. The broader rebound also lifted sentiment in the semiconductor sector, with investors returning to shares linked to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Micron Technology gained 5.2%, while Advanced Micro Devices rose 4.7%. Broadcom advanced 3.1%, and US-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. climbed 2.8%. Intel was also up around 5.2% in an earlier premarket trading snapshot.

The recovery came as investors reassessed technology valuations following sharp price swings earlier in the week. Nvidia had surged more than 31% on Monday after the company announced that it had reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive. However, the stock subsequently gave back nearly 6% on Tuesday, when the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.5%.

Anthropic, the developer of Claude, also recovered, gaining 3.5% and moving back above its $83 initial public offering price. The company's shares had closed below that level for the first time on Tuesday, less than a week after its Nasdaq debut.

The latest rebound comes amid continuing questions over the returns from massive artificial intelligence investments. Investors remain concerned about how quickly spending on advanced chips and data centres will translate into profits, as well as the borrowing required to finance the expansion.

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Market volatility eased on Friday, with the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, falling more than 8% to 24.60 earlier in the session.

Trading volumes were expected to remain relatively subdued as US markets operated on a shortened Black Friday session, with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq scheduled to close at 1 p.m. ET.

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