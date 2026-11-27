Tata Steel has received a seven-day extension from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to publish the detailed public statement for its proposed open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in APL Apollo Tubes.

The revised deadline is December 8, 2026, instead of December 1. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, the manager to the offer, disclosed the development in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The filing said SEBI communicated its approval through an email dated November 27, following a request from Tata Steel.

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However, the extension does not change the deadline for submitting the draft letter of offer. Tata Steel must still file that document with SEBI by December 8.

The exchange filing did not disclose why Tata Steel sought additional time.

SEBI Highlights Minority Shareholder Protection

The extension comes amid concerns from institutional investors and proxy advisory firms over the proposed transaction structure.

Some investors have questioned whether the arrangement places a disproportionate financial burden and risk on APL Apollo's minority shareholders.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey addressed these concerns on Friday. Speaking on the sidelines of an ASSOCHAM conference in New Delhi, he said protecting minority investors remains a key priority for the regulator.

"Our things are very clear because minority shareholders' interest is extremely important for us," Pandey told reporters.

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Tata Steel's Rs 32,266 Crore Acquisition Plan

Tata Steel announced the proposed transaction earlier this week, outlining plans to acquire up to 52.38% of APL Apollo Tubes for approximately Rs 32,266 crore.

The deal includes a purchase of a 26.38% stake from APL Apollo's promoter group for around Rs 15,510.61 crore.

Tata Steel will also make a mandatory open offer for another 26% stake, covering up to 7,28,06,387 equity shares, at an estimated cost of Rs 16,755.66 crore.

Separately, Tata Steel plans to transfer its steel tubes and colour-coated businesses to APL Apollo for a combined consideration of Rs 28,000 crore.

The consolidation is expected to take the combined manufacturing capacity to 7.5 million tonnes annually initially. The companies aim to expand this capacity to 15.5 million tonnes by 2035.

The revised disclosure deadline comes as investors await further details of the offer and clarity on the concerns surrounding minority shareholder interests.

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