Tata Trusts could take its legal battle against Tata Sons to the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court refused to stop the company's November 30 board meeting, legal experts told NDTV Profit.

The court's decision allows the meeting to proceed, but leaves the central dispute over the validity of Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran's reappointment unresolved. All decisions taken at the meeting will remain subject to the outcome of the ongoing proceedings.

Advocate Chirag Balsara said the board meeting itself was unlikely to be stayed. However, he drew a distinction between stopping a meeting and restraining the resolutions that could emerge from it.

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In his view, the legal challenge could have focused on preventing specific resolutions from being passed rather than seeking to halt the entire meeting.

The distinction matters because decisions taken by the board could set important corporate actions in motion, making them more difficult to reverse later.

Also Read | Tata Sons Board Meet On Nov 30 As Scheduled; Bombay HC Denies Tata Trusts' Deferment Plea

Why A Supreme Court Appeal Is Being Discussed

Advocate Sumesh Dhawan also indicated that the dispute could reach the Supreme Court. He argued that the issue goes beyond the resolutions scheduled for discussion on Monday and concerns the broader challenge to Chandrasekaran's reappointment.

The trusts have questioned the use of the chairman's casting vote during the September 17 board meeting. They contend that Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association requires affirmative approval from a majority of their nominated directors for key decisions.

The September resolution reappointed Chandrasekaran for another five-year term beginning February 2027.

Noel Tata opposed the proposal, while fellow Trust nominee Venu Srinivasan supported it. Acting chairman Harish Manwani exercised the casting vote after Chandrasekaran abstained.

Dhawan suggested that the absence of interim protection could prompt the trusts to pursue the matter before a higher court. However, an appeal to the Supreme Court has not been formally confirmed.

Tata Sons Board Meeting To Proceed

The Bombay High Court, presided over by Justice Abhay Ahuja, declined interim relief and allowed the November 30 meeting to go ahead. The court said decisions taken would remain subject to the final outcome of the petitions.

The next hearing is scheduled for January 21, 2027. The dispute also has implications for Tata Sons' proposed listing, with the company facing an RBI deadline to submit its listing plan by December 10.

Also Read | 'Tata Trust Vs Tata Trust': Tata Sons Says Deferring Nov 30 Meet Will Breach Dec 10 RBI Listing Deadline

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