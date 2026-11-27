The Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for November 30 will proceed as planned after the Bombay High Court refused to stay or defer it. However, the outcome of the meeting will remain subject to the final outcome of the ongoing legal proceedings concerning Tata Trusts' affirmative voting rights.

The court's decision comes after Tata Trusts approached it seeking an injunction against the meeting. The trusts alleged that Tata Sons Chairman's casting vote was misused during the September 17 board meeting to override the mandatory voting rights of their nominee directors.

The dispute centres on Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association. Tata Trusts maintains that the provision gives its nominee directors affirmative voting rights on key board decisions. Its counsel argued that the Chairman's casting vote cannot override this requirement or settle a deadlock between the trusts' nominees.

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Why Tata Trusts Wanted The Meeting Deferred

At the September 17 meeting, the board reportedly used the Chairman's casting vote to pass several resolutions despite the absence of an affirmative vote from Tata Trusts nominee director Noel Tata.

One of the key decisions involved the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman. The trusts argued that allowing the September resolutions to be formally confirmed at the November 30 meeting could undermine their voting rights.

The upcoming meeting's agenda also includes discussions on disclosure of interest, the Reserve Bank of India's listing mandate for Tata Sons and a proposal to convene an extraordinary general meeting.

Tata Trusts told the court that these decisions could have significant governance implications if the board proceeded without recognising the affirmative voting requirement.

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Board Decisions Subject To Court Proceedings

During the hearing, the court questioned why Tata Trusts wanted to prevent the meeting before knowing what decisions the board would actually take.

The judge also examined whether Chandrasekaran's reappointment could be considered separately, given that his new term begins in February 2027.

The court's refusal to grant interim relief means the November 30 meeting can go ahead. However, the board's outcome will remain subject to the outcome of the case.

The dispute puts the spotlight on the balance of power between Tata Sons' board leadership and Tata Trusts, its controlling shareholder. The legal proceedings could have wider implications for the group's governance and future strategic decisions.

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