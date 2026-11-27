Ruling TVK legislator representing this Assembly constituency, C Arul Vignesh, was arrested from his residence on Friday evening in connection with a sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman district collector, police said.

Police took the 36-year-old MLA into custody directly from his house.

Police personnel have been deployed in strength around his residence and office following the registration of the FIR against him.

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The arrest comes four days after the formal complaint was lodged on November 23 and 117 days after the initial incident reportedly occurred.

Arul Vignesh has been booked under five sections, including provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and sections 75, 78, 79, and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) covering sexual harassment, stalking, insulting the modesty of a woman, and obstructing a public servant from discharging their duty.

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Prior to his arrest, Vignesh had denied the allegations against him, describing them as baseless and politically motivated.

Sources said Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Shristi Singh is leading the investigation in the case registered at the Kallakurichi All Women Police Station.

Inspector General of Police (Administration) N Kamini is supervising the court-directed probe.

Kallakurichi SP I Shahnaz received the formal complaint on November 23 and conducted the initial inquiry before handing over the files.

Kallakurichi All Women Police Station Inspector Bhuvaneshwari previously visited the MLA's residence on November 25 to serve summons in person.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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