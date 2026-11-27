Five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit Sharma has officially returned as the skipper of Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2027 season, marking a dramatic full-circle moment for the franchise.

The move comes three years after Rohit was replaced by Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2024, and follows Pandya's recent trade to Punjab Kings in exchange for India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

With Mumbai Indians enduring a six-season title drought and missing the playoffs in two of the last three editions under Pandya (finishing 10th in 2024, third in 2025, and ninth in 2026), the team management, alongside newly appointed head coach Kieron Pollard, has turned back to the leader who built the franchise's golden era.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma Renamed Mumbai Indians Captain Ahead Of IPL 2027

Rohit Sharma's Overall IPL Captaincy Record

Between 2013 and 2023, Rohit led Mumbai Indians in 158 IPL matches, registering 87 outright wins, 67 losses, and four tied games.

Counting Super Over results, his tally rises to 89 victories with a win percentage of 56.33%, the second-most wins by any captain in IPL history behind MS Dhoni (136).

More remarkably, Rohit holds a 100% win record in IPL finals, winning all five title clashes he captained (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020) to stand alongside MS Dhoni as the joint-most successful captain in tournament history. With the bat as skipper, he scored 3,986 runs in 158 matches at an average of 28.07, including 25 half-centuries.

Season-by-Season Analysis (2013–2023)

2013: Rohit took over from Ricky Ponting midway through the season and led the team to its first title. He captained 13 of the team's 19 matches that year. MI finished second on the table with 11 wins.

2014: The first full season was an average one. MI finished fourth with seven wins and seven losses, and lost the Eliminator to Chennai Super Kings.

2015: A bad start turned into a title. The team lost five of its first six games, then won seven of the next eight and beat CSK by 41 runs in the final. Rohit was named Player of the Match in the final.

2016: MI missed the playoffs, finishing fifth with 14 points, for the first time in seven years.

2017: The team recovered strongly. MI topped the table with 10 wins from 14 games and then won a close final against Rising Pune Supergiant.

2018: The title was followed by a dip. MI won six and lost eight, finishing fifth.

2019: MI came back. They finished second on net run rate with nine wins and 18 points. They then beat CSK by a single run in the final for a fourth title.

2020: The team ended the league stage on top with nine wins and five defeats, and beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the final. It was Rohit's fifth title.

2021: The defending champions finished fifth and missed the playoffs on net run rate, behind Kolkata Knight Riders.

2022: This was the lowest point. MI lost their first eight games and finished 10th with four wins in 14. Rohit managed 268 runs in 14 innings, averaging 19.14 with a strike rate of 120.17.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Retires From IPL, To Mentor Chennai Super Kings

2023: The team finished fourth and made the playoffs after the bottom-place finish a year earlier. The run ended in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans.

Rohit Sharma's IPL Captaincy Record for Mumbai Indians (2013–2023)

Metric Record Matches Captained 158 Matches Won 87 (89 including Super Over wins) Matches Lost 67 (69 including Super Over losses) Tied Matches 4 (2 won in Super Over, 2 lost in Super Over) Win Percentage 56.33% (counting Super Overs; 55.06% outright) IPL Finals Reached / Won 5 / 5 (100% win record) IPL Titles Won 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) Runs Scored as Captain 3,986 (157 innings) Batting Average / Strike Rate 28.62 / 130.45 Half-Centuries as Captain 25

Now 39, and having led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy titles before stepping back from international captaincy, Rohit returns to the Wankhede and is tasked with restoring Mumbai Indians' championship pedigree in the league's landmark 20th season.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.