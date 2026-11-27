Kunal Bahl had planned to build his career in the US after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 2006. But when his H-1B visa application was rejected in 2007, his plans took a different turn. Microsoft, where he was working full-time after an internship, offered him a role in India. Bahl eventually turned to entrepreneurship, going on to co-found Snapdeal's parent company AceVector and investment firm Titan Capital.

“At no point had I considered moving back to India. But I gathered myself up and decided that if I go back to my country, I'd work for myself, not for Microsoft,” he told Business Insider in a new interview.

For his first business idea, he decided to approach his high school best friend Rohit Bansal. In September 2007, they launched their company even before Bahl landed in India.

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“Building a startup in India in 2007 was a challenge. India has a hot startup ecosystem now. That cannot be said of the India of 2007. The country had very few internet users and smartphones, and digital payments were few and far between. Things were pretty dull, to be honest. I was not returning to the promised land or a burgeoning startup ecosystem,” he said.

Their first venture involved a physical coupon book business, but getting funding was a challenge. The duo decided to put their own $60,000 as the seed capital into the firm.

“We stayed with our families for food and accommodation, and worked out of a small office in the basement of a residential building in Delhi's furniture market. We had neighbours complain about people going in and out of the building late, because Rohit and I would work 20 hours a day to get our business off the ground,” he explained.

Eventually, they came up with Snapdeal.

“Now we have two publicly listed companies that we spun off from the original coupon book business. We wanted to give back to the startup ecosystem in India, as well,” he said, adding that this led to the launch of Titan Capital in 2011.

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According to Bahl, over the past 15 years, Titan Capital has invested in more than 320 startups. Besides supporting ventures, Bahl is also a judge on the popular television show Shark Tank India.

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