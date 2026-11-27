Meta has announced the India launch of Instagram for TV, bringing the social media platform's Reels and other creator content to television screens.

The new experience is designed to let users watch content from their favourite creators on a bigger screen and enjoy it with friends and family.

The announcement was made on November 27 at Meta's annual creator event, House of Instagram, in Mumbai. Instagram for TV will be available on supported Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google TV devices in India in the upcomming days.

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The move marks another step in Meta's efforts to expand Instagram beyond smartphones and make video consumption a shared experience in people's homes.

Instagram For TV: What Is It?

Instagram for TV is a dedicated television experience that brings Instagram content to the big screen. The India version will primarily focus on Reels and Stories, allowing users to discover and watch videos without having to browse through them on their smartphones.

Users will also be able to watch horizontal Reels in widescreen format and browse photos and carousels on Instagram profiles.

The app will organise Reels into different channels based on users' interests, popular content and accounts they follow. Users can also explore stories and profiles and use the search feature to find creators and content.

Unlike the traditional smartphone experience, Reels will play automatically, allowing viewers to watch a continuous stream of videos using their television remote.

Instagram For TV: Key Features

Meta has introduced several features to make Instagram viewing on televisions more interactive and convenient.

1. Reels And Stories On Bigger Screens

Users can watch Reels and Stories on their televisions, including horizontal videos designed for widescreen viewing. They can also browse photos, carousels and creator profiles.

2. Personalised Reels Channels

Reels will be organised into channels based on users' interests, popular content and the accounts they follow. This will make it easier to discover videos across categories and creators.

3. Automatic Reel Playback

Reels will play automatically, allowing users to watch videos without manually scrolling to each new post. Viewers can use their television remote to navigate playback.

4. Cast Reels From Smartphones

Users will be able to cast Reels directly from their smartphones to their televisions. To do this, the phone and television need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Users can then sign in to Instagram for TV, select the cast option on their phones and choose their television.

The availability of this feature may vary depending on the device and rollout.

5. Friends Tab

Instagram for TV will also feature a Friends tab, bringing together content shared by people users follow and videos that are popular among their friends. This will give viewers a dedicated place to catch up on what their friends are posting, sharing and watching.

Instagram For TV: Supported Devices In India

According to Meta, Instagram for TV will be available on supported devices running:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Google TV

The app is expected to become available in India in the coming days. Meta has not specified an exact date for the rollout.

(This is a developing story)

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