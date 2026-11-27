Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has received a positive response from critics and gamers following its launch earlier this month on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

However, the game's demanding open-world experience is reportedly causing problems for some console owners, with repair technicians reporting an increase in Xbox hardware and software failures.

The latest concerns come after earlier reports of PS5 consoles shutting down or experiencing hardware-related problems while running Rockstar Games' latest title.

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According to a report by Notebookcheck, a Polish console repair technician known as modyfikatorcasper on X has noticed a rise in Xbox Series X and Series S units arriving at the workshop for repairs since GTA 6 was released.

GTA 6 Reportedly Causing Xbox Series X/S Overheating

The technician said that Xbox consoles are relatively uncommon in Poland compared to PlayStation systems. However, they now account for around two out of every 10 consoles brought to the workshop for repairs each day.

Before GTA 6's release, the repair shop reportedly received around 10 Xbox consoles for repairs in an entire month.

In a post on X, the technician listed several issues reported by Xbox owners. These include overheating, unexpected shutdowns during gameplay, failed boot attempts, sluggish performance, problems installing updates and consoles freezing after updates.

In one reported case, an Xbox Series X that had been working normally stopped booting properly after a few days of GTA 6 gameplay. The console powers on but fails to produce any video output. Its fan then stops spinning, and the system shuts itself down.

However, the technician has not established a common cause behind these reported failures.

Exact Cause Of Xbox Console Failures Remains Unknown

While overheating is one possible explanation, the exact hardware problem affecting the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles has not yet been identified.

The repair shop has also noted the limitations of diagnostic tools available for Microsoft's consoles. Its technicians have developed proprietary tools to read error codes and troubleshoot issues such as sudden shutdowns, freezing and boot failures.

There is currently no concrete evidence that GTA 6 itself is directly causing the hardware failures being reported.

PS5 Consoles Also Reportedly Facing GTA 6 Issues

The Xbox concerns follow earlier reports involving Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles.

In an earlier post on X, the same technician highlighted an increase in PS5 units arriving at the workshop with sudden shutdown problems during GTA 6 gameplay.

One affected console reportedly recorded 40 Main SoC Access Errors, along with seven APU VRM Power Fail entries and seven SSD Controller Watchdog Error entries in its event logs.

The technician suggested that liquid metal-related problems could be responsible for some of the reported PS5 failures. However, this has not been established as the cause of all the affected consoles.

Rockstar Released GTA 6 Update To Address Crashes

Apart from the reported hardware concerns, some GTA 6 players have also experienced crashes that send the game back to the console dashboard.

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Rockstar released an update on November 23 to fix some of these problems. But a number of players have reportedly continued facing crashes even after installing the update.

Xbox and PlayStation users have reported different problems, so it is not clear what the exact relationship is between the GTA 6 gameplay and the console failures that have been reported.

The repair technician's observations and available reports do not establish that the game is directly damaging console hardware.

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