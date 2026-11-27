Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy is reportedly set to step down after nearly a decade at the company, following differences with parent company Walmart over its IPO plans and business performance. His exit comes at a challenging time for the e-commerce major, which is facing delays in its IPO, mounting financial losses and an investigation into allegations that some employees accepted money from sellers.

Walmart reportedly raised concerns over Flipkart's business performance, particularly its core marketplace operations and the results of its flagship Big Billion Days sale. The disagreements over the company's performance and IPO plans are believed to have led to Krishnamurthy's exit. A source familiar with the matter described the move as a major leadership overhaul rather than a routine CEO departure.

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Walmart has however, denied that the investigation is linked to the exits of Krishnamurthy and Flipkart CFO Sriram Venkataraman. It said that any such suggestion was incorrect. Venkataraman's resignation was announced in March 2026.

Flipkart has been planning to launch its IPO for several years but has not been able to. Reports suggested it could launch its IPO by the end of 2026 or early 2027. The plans were put on hold in May and Walmart reportedly asked Flipkart to first focus on making profits. According to Inc42, Walmart wants Flipkart to reach EBITDA break-even by March 2027.

Walmart is reportedly unhappy with Flipkart's decision to enter new businesses such as food delivery and microdramas. It believes these new ventures could increase costs and delay the stock market listing.

Walmart is also investigating allegations that some Flipkart employees took money from sellers in exchange for giving their products better visibility on the platform. The investigation started after some sellers complained directly to Walmart.

Krishnamurthy joined Flipkart in 2016 after working at investment firm Tiger Global. He became CEO in January 2017. Flipkart has confirmed Krishnamurthy's exit but has not shared the exact reason for the leadership change. The company said its business grew more than fivefold during his tenure.

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Flipkart was started by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007. Both founders later left the company after Walmart bought a majority stake in Flipkart in 2018. Sachin Bansal left the board and sold his stake in May 2018. Binny Bansal stepped down as CEO in November 2018 after an internal investigation into allegations of personal misconduct. He denied the allegations.

Walmart later said its investigation did not find proof of the allegations but pointed to other mistakes in his judgement. Binny Bansal sold his remaining shares and left the board in 2024.

Balaji Thiagarajan, Flipkart's Chief Product and Technology Officer, will manage the company temporarily along with the board. A new CEO is expected to be appointed in the coming weeks.

In FY26, Flipkart's operating revenue increased 18% to Rs 1,45,880 crore. Its net loss fell slightly to Rs 8,468 crore from Rs 8,646 crore in FY25.

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