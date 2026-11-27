The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stepped up its crackdown on food safety violations near educational institutions, shutting down the operations of 79 establishments and suspending 21 licences or registrations across the state.

Between April 1 and November 19, 2026, the FDA inspected 422 schools across Maharashtra as part of its statewide enforcement drive. Of the 79 establishments whose operations were stopped, 69 were operating within 50 metres of school entrances.

The action comes amid stricter enforcement of food safety and hygiene requirements for canteens, eateries, messes and food courts operating in schools, colleges, universities and hostels.

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The FDA has also conducted 288 awareness workshops, reaching 69,687 teachers from 62,828 schools across the state.

Maharashtra FDA Makes FSSAI Registration Mandatory For Educational Institutions

The Maharashtra FDA has made registration or licensing under Section 31 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, mandatory for all food establishments operating within educational institutions.

The requirement covers canteens, messes, eateries and food courts in schools, colleges, universities and hostels across Maharashtra.

Establishments are also required to comply with the hygiene and sanitary requirements prescribed under Schedule 4 of the food safety regulations.

Authorities have warned that establishments violating these requirements could face licence suspension or cancellation. Licences may also be suspended immediately if there is a risk to public health.

50-Metre Junk Food Ban Near Schools: What Are The Rules?

Under statewide compliance orders issued on July 28, 2026, for schools and September 10, 2026, for universities, the sale, advertisement and free distribution of foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) are prohibited on school premises and within 50 metres of school entrances.

The restrictions are aimed at limiting students' access to unhealthy food options in and around educational institutions.

Food establishments found violating the prescribed requirements can face enforcement action, including suspension or cancellation of their licences.

Mumbai University Canteen Fined Rs 1 Lakh Over Hygiene Violations

In a separate action, the FDA's Brihanmumbai division imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the canteen vendor operating at the University of Mumbai's Fort campus.

During a recent inspection, officials found deficiencies in food safety and hygiene practices. The canteen was also found operating without a valid licence.

Following the inspection, the FDA recovered a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 from the vendor.

Maharashtra FDA Warns Of Strict Action Against Violators

The FDA has warned that establishments failing to comply with food safety and hygiene requirements could face penalties and further legal action.

Under the applicable provisions, violations involving unhygienic food preparation can attract a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Operating a food business without a valid licence can attract imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

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Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said students have the right to safe, clean and nutritious food. He warned that strict action would be taken against establishments violating food safety requirements.

The FDA has also urged citizens to report violations through its toll-free helpline number, 1800222365.

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