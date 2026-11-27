X (formerly Twitter) has rolled out its post scheduling feature for Android users, allowing them to compose posts and set a future date and time for publication. The feature was previously available only on the platform's website and iOS application.

With the latest update, Android users can schedule posts up to 18 months in advance. They can also attach photos and videos to their posts and manage scheduled content by viewing, editing or deleting it before publication.

The addition brings the Android application closer to feature parity with X's website and iOS app.

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X Adds Post Scheduling Feature To Android App

Evgenii Matsiuk, Staff Software Engineer at X, announced the rollout of the post scheduling feature for Android on Thursday.

Matsiuk also shared a video on X demonstrating how the tool works. Users can compose a post, attach photos or videos and select the date and time at which they want it to be published.

Once users have selected their preferred schedule, they can tap the 'Set Schedule' option. X will then publish the post automatically at the selected time.

Users do not need to keep the scheduling screen open or remain on the same page after setting a post for publication. They can continue browsing and using the application as usual.

The platform will also send users a notification confirming that their post has been scheduled successfully.

How To View, Edit Or Delete Scheduled Posts On X?

X will store scheduled posts in the Drafts section of its Android application, allowing users to access and manage them later.

Users can open the section to view their scheduled content and make changes before the selected publication time. These changes include editing the post and adjusting its scheduled date and time.

After making modifications, users can tap the 'Save changes' option to confirm the updates. If they do not want to apply the modifications, they can discard them instead.

Users can also delete scheduled posts if they no longer want them to be published.

The feature gives Android users greater control over their posting schedules, particularly those who plan content in advance.

X Recently Added Parental Controls For Teen Accounts

The post scheduling rollout comes after X introduced Parental Controls for accounts belonging to teenagers aged 13 to 17.

The feature allows parents to link their accounts with their teenagers' accounts and manage certain settings. It is designed to give parents greater control over their children's experience on the platform.

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X Now Allows Up To 20 Photos And Videos In A Single Post

Earlier this month, X expanded the number of photos and videos users can attach to a single post.

The platform now allows users to include up to 20 photos and videos in one post, increasing the previous attachment limit.

With the latest scheduling update, X is continuing to expand the tools available to users across its Android application.

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