A murder accused was critically injured after a group of men allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons outside the Shivajinagar court premises in Pune on Wednesday afternoon.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Mandar Maruti Kiwale, who was appearing for legal proceedings when the attack took place.

A video of the incident showed two men repeatedly striking Kiwale with a machete outside the court. The attackers then fled on two-wheelers, while Kiwale, covered in blood, was seen trying to get up and walk.

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In subsequent videos, he was seen lying on a footpath with one of his hands severed. Bystanders had gathered around him.

Kiwale was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition remains critical.

Police recovered two pistols and a magazine from the spot. While some reports said the attackers also tried to shoot him, a police official told PTI that it was yet to be established whether any bullets were fired.

Who Is Mandar Maruti Kiwale? His Link To 2025 Pune Murder Case

Kiwale is an accused in the murder case of 26-year-old restaurant owner Shubham Subhash Chavan, who was killed in Pune's Santoshnagar-Katraj area in April 2025.

According to the police, Chavan was beaten to death with cricket stumps and bamboo sticks following a land and financial dispute.

Kiwale was arrested along with the prime accused, Amar Sakore, and two other accused, Girish Subhash Babare and Yogesh Babaurao Dore.

Kiwale was reportedly released from prison four days before Wednesday's attack. He was targeted outside the court when he arrived for legal proceedings in the murder case.

Sunetra Pawar Seeks Details From Pune Police Commissioner

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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has spoken to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and sought details about the attack.

She has directed the police to trace the assailants and take stringent action against those involved.

The police are investigating the incident and efforts are underway to identify and track down the attackers.

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