Khawaja said he had reached out to Cummins before the Australia captain's press conference, hoping they could find common ground over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Former Australia opener Usman Khawaja has expressed disappointment with Pat Cummins' response to his claims about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, popularly known as 'Sandpapergate'.

However, Khawaja clarified that he never wanted Cummins to lose the Australian captaincy over the controversy.

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"I always wanted Pat to remain captain. It was never about Pat or Pat losing his captaincy," Khawaja said on the Grade Cricketer podcast.

The debate resurfaced earlier this month after Khawaja alleged in his autobiography that the entire Australian team knew about the plan to alter the ball during the Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018.

At the time, Cricket Australia held only then-captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper on the ball, responsible for the incident.

As the fresh allegations brought the scandal back into focus, Cummins strongly denied any involvement during a lengthy press conference.

He also questioned Khawaja's decision to make the claims eight years after the incident, describing his comments as "flippant and casual" and suggesting that some allegations were "probably defamatory".

Cummins subsequently received the "unanimous support" of Cricket Australia to continue as captain.

"It was really surprising," said Khawaja. "I was never expecting him to attack me personally like he did.

"Attack what I said, yeah. Personally, the way he did it and kept going and kept going, I've never seen that side of Pat before and that disappointed me."

The bowling group -- Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon -- jointly released a statement in 2021 denying any involvement.

Usman Khawaja Says Pat Cummins' Response Left Him Disappointed

"I'm not going to hide from it. I can sleep very easily at night," he said on the podcast.

Speaking on The Grade Cricketer podcast on Wednesday, Khawaja said he had contacted Cummins a few days before the Australia captain's press conference in the hope of finding a middle ground.

Khawaja wanted both sides to acknowledge some level of collective responsibility for the ball-tampering episode rather than allow the disagreement to deepen.

However, Cummins firmly rejected the allegations and denied knowing about the plan.

Khawaja said he was surprised by the way the Australia captain responded to his claims.

The former opener, whose account has received support from Warner and Bancroft, reiterated that he had told the truth.

The Australian bowling group, comprising Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, had also jointly issued a statement in 2021 denying any involvement in the scandal.

Khawaja Proposed Compromise Statement To Cricket Australia

Khawaja also revealed that he had approached Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg with a proposed statement that he believed could help resolve the dispute.

"We accept and acknowledge as a team that we knew we were ball-tampering by artificially altering the ball in South Africa 2018," said the statement, Khawaja reading it out on the podcast.

"Whether it was sandpaper or by any other means is irrelevant, we knew what we were doing and we take full responsibility as a team and squad for our actions, something we should have done eight years ago."

Asked how Greenberg responded, he said the chief executive replied: "I'm not sure if this is going to fly."

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The proposed statement centred on the entire team accepting collective responsibility for knowing that the ball was being artificially altered in South Africa in 2018. However, it did not specifically require every player to acknowledge knowing that sandpaper was being used.

Khawaja said the idea was to acknowledge that the team knew about the ball-tampering, regardless of the method used, and that responsibility should not have rested only with the three players who were punished.

He hoped the proposal could serve as a compromise between the players involved in the renewed controversy.

Cricket Australia has ruled out reopening its investigation into the 2018 incident. Instead, it has proposed a forum where players can share their experiences of the episode.

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