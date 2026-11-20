Former South Africa fast bowler Fanie de Villiers has launched a scathing attack on former Australia batter Usman Khawaja over his revelations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, branding him the "biggest traitor" he has ever seen in cricket.

De Villiers accused Khawaja of betraying his former teammates by bringing the Sandpapergate controversy back into the spotlight eight years after the incident.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Pat Cummins' agent Neil Maxwell has reiterated that the cricketer's position on the scandal remains unchanged despite fresh allegations by Cameron Bancroft.

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The controversy resurfaced following the release of Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr, in which he made several revelations about Australia's infamous 2018 tour of South Africa.

Khawaja claimed that knowledge of the ball-tampering plan extended beyond the three players who were sanctioned, who were then captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. He also called for collective responsibility from the Australian team over the incident.

Khawaja further alleged that sandpaper had been used during the second Test in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, before the infamous Cape Town Test.

He also made revelations about the 2017-18 Ashes series, claiming that the Australian team had altered the ball's condition by lifting a quarter of its seam to generate reverse swing.

Reacting to Khawaja's revelations, De Villiers did not hold back while speaking to Perth radio station 91.3 SportFM.

The former South Africa pacer questioned Khawaja's decision to disclose details about the incident years later and accused him of breaking the trust shared between teammates.

"He has broken every single code of conduct that one can think of. He's sold out his fellow players. This is not about right or wrong. The wrong has already been handled. It has already been part of Australian cricket, and it is sad that it happened.

De Villiers argued that the wrongdoings had already been dealt with through the sanctions imposed in 2018 and questioned why Khawaja had chosen to bring the matter back into public discussion.

"But this guy has brought everything to the fore again. He has brought Australian cricket into disrepute all over again, breaking down friendships and the code of conduct that one has within a team. He has done everything wrong one can think of," he added.

Pat Cummins' Agent Neil Maxwell Reiterates His Stance

The latest developments have also brought renewed scrutiny on Australia Test captain Pat Cummins, whose account of the 2018 incident was challenged by Bancroft in a 4,497-word column for The West Australian.

Bancroft, who was caught on television cameras using sandpaper during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town, claimed that the entire team was aware of the plan to tamper with the ball. He also detailed conversations with Australian bowlers about generating reverse swing, alleging that his actions were encouraged and celebrated by teammates and members of the coaching staff.

Cummins had earlier dismissed Khawaja's allegations as "complete and utter nonsense" during a lengthy press conference, maintaining that he had no knowledge of sandpaper being taken onto the field.

Following Bancroft's latest revelations, Cummins' long-time agent Neil Maxwell reiterated that the Australia captain had maintained the same position throughout the last eight years.

"Pat's position hasn't changed in eight years," Maxwell said. "He has been consistent and adamant from day one.

Maxwell also expressed sympathy for Bancroft and urged people to revisit Cummins' previous press conference, arguing that the Australia captain had already addressed the allegations.

Pat feels for Cam, of course. He has been through a lot. We would urge people to read Pat's interview transcript again. There is nothing he has not answered, and that includes responses to what Cam has now said.

"Pat has rebuilt the Australian cricket team. That 24-year-old in Cape Town resolved to fix the team and spent eight years doing it," Maxwell said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

ALSO READ: Cameron Bancroft's Explosive Admission On Sandpapergate: 'Withheld Important Details'

When Bancroft was discovered using sandpaper to change the ball's condition during the third Test match between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town in 2018, the ball-tampering scandal broke out.

Smith and Warner were subsequently banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Bancroft's story and Khawaja's disclosures have reignited the debate eight years later, with former players disagreeing on the accusations and Cricket Australia's response to the incident.

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