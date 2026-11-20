Kriti Sanon and UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia sparked dating rumours after being spotted together in 2024. While neither has confirmed their bond, the actress has now given fans another reason to speculate about their relationship. On November 19, Kriti shared a special birthday wish for Kabir on social media, accompanied by a playful picture.

The Mimi actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a candid photograph of the businessman posing against a sunset. Kabir is making a goofy expression in the picture, giving a playful touch to the birthday post.

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Alongside the photograph, Kriti wrote, “Happy Birthday Cutie!” She also added a red heart and an evil-eye emoji to her message.

Nupur Sanon's Birthday Wish

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon also shared a bunch of posts on her Instagram handle wishing Kabir on his special day. One of the pictures showed Nupur dancing with Kabir.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday Kabuu! Here to hug you, annoy you & do some Bhangra on your nerves bro!” she wrote, adding a postscript referencing the “T&I bgm”.

In the follow-up post, she added, “Keep smiling, radiating your positive energy and being the guy with the purest heart!”

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia's Relationship Rumours

Rumours about Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia's relationship first surfaced in 2024 after the two were spotted together on several occasions. The actress and the businessman reportedly travelled to Greece for Kriti's birthday celebrations in July that year. Pictures and videos from their getaway soon surfaced online, fuelling speculation about their equation.

The dating rumours gained further momentum when Kabir was spotted spending time with Kriti and her family. The two were also seen celebrating New Year in Dubai alongside Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon, and her now-husband, Stebin Ben.

Despite their frequent appearances together, Kriti and Kabir have neither confirmed nor addressed the dating rumours publicly.

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What's Next For Kriti Sanon Professionally?

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The actress is now set to headline a large-scale horror film backed by Maddock Films. The upcoming project will mark her ninth collaboration with the production house, which is known for its popular horror-comedy films. Further details about the project are still awaited.

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