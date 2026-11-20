Ashton Kutcher's early investment in artificial intelligence company Anthropic has delivered a significant return for Sound Ventures, the venture capital firm he co-founded with Guy Oseary.

Sound Ventures invested around $435 million in Anthropic across multiple funding rounds, beginning with a $35 million investment in the company's Series C round in 2023, according to reports. The firm's reported stake of around 0.5% is now valued at approximately $7 billion.

Anthropic debuted on the NASDAQ on Nov. 19 with its initial public offering price set at $83 per share, according to the company's SEC filing.

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Ashton Kutcher Reacts To Anthropic Listing

Kutcher took to X to react to the company's listing, describing the outcome as the result of years of work, small wins, failures, and the trust of investors and company leaders.

“People usually see the one deal and think that's the whole thing, but the ones who know realize that it's years of work, micro victories and failures stacked on top of one another,” he wrote.

Calling the outcome a “manifestation of trust”, Kutcher congratulated Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and the company's team. He also thanked the limited partners who backed Sound Ventures, as well as his own team for helping shape and execute the investment strategy.

“Kind of cool when that works out,” he said in the post.

Kutcher also thanked those who had doubted the firm, saying they had pushed the team to work harder.

Also Read: Anthropic Is Just Five Years Old. Its Employees Could Soon Be Worth $44 Million Each After Blockbuster Listing

Sound Ventures' Early Bet On AI

Sound Ventures backed Anthropic in 2023, when the company was building its position in the artificial intelligence industry. The investment reflects the firm's early interest in AI companies and the potential of foundational models.

The reported rise in the value of its Anthropic holding highlights the returns that early investors in leading AI companies could see as the industry expands. However, the estimated $7 billion value represents the reported worth of the stake, not necessarily realised gains for Sound Ventures or Kutcher personally.

Also Read: Anthropic Shares Fall Over 6% After-Hours After Report On Apple's AI Agent Plans

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