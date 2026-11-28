Wall Street wrapped up a chaotic week with stocks climbing as a rebound in the artificial-intelligence trade gathered pace, reducing demand for Treasuries and haven currencies.

The AI revival sent the Nasdaq 100 up 2.6% after a slide to the brink of a bear market. The S&P 500 had its best week since April 2025. In a post-Thanksgiving session, both equities and bonds had early closes.

Traders will be watching whether the worst of the selling is over after weeks of unease about the payoff from massive AI spending. Questions on rising borrowing costs, regulation and the risks posed by the technology remain unanswered.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

As fears that fail to materialize get unwound, the selling eventually reverses, said Brian Jacobsen at Annex Wealth Management. That's why long-term investors treat corrections as moments to review what they own rather than reasons to check out, he added.

“Shoppers will be hunting for bargains this holiday season. Nothing says investors can't do the same,” Jacobsen noted.

The biggest takeaway from the market performance this week is that there are a lot of issues that need to be solved surrounding the AI trade, according to Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report.

“Until the market can get a clear sense of what's next, we should expect continued volatility,” he said.

For now, a recovery in risk appetite drove investors away from the safety of Treasuries.

The latest move pared a recent rally that saw traders scaling back bets on Federal Reserve rate increases over the next year despite elevated inflation. Still, money markets continued to project high chances of a December hike.

“The Fed still has a long way to go to get inflation back to its 2% target,” said Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. “An equity correction alone is unlikely to stop the Fed from tightening. If the Fed blinks, its credibility takes a hit.”

Corporate Highlights:

A pair of Chinese firms installed Nvidia Corp.'s powerful Blackwell semiconductors in a Shanghai data center linked to Alice Huang, the woman at the heart of a controversy surrounding the US chipmaker.

Anthropic PBC shares climbed back above their $83 initial public offering price.

Altria Group Inc. is considering an offer for cigarette maker Imperial Brands Plc, potentially in partnership with Japan Tobacco Inc. It would likely be the industry's biggest takeover in more than a decade.

Verizon Communications Inc. is in talks to buy the broadband operator Fidium in a $6 billion deal, the Financial Times reported, a move that would expand its network and allow the mobile giant to target more internet service subscribers across the US.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. sank after US regulators delayed a decision on whether to approve its medicine for a chronic kidney condition by up to three months, creating a new hurdle on the drugmaker's path to the market.

What Bloomberg Strategists say...

“While worries over the AI trade linger, there may be enough bargains to go around for investors looking to load up on more risk. At that point, the equity market would be well-placed for a December rally.”

—Kristine Aquino, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.6%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 1.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0935

The British pound was little changed at $1.3094

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 159.57 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.6% to $59,793.01

Ether fell 2.1% to $1,666.91

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis points to 4.93%

Germany's 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.27%

Britain's 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 5.19%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $83.08 a barrel

Spot gold rose 2.4% to $3,653.96 an ounce

Also Read | Black Friday Lifts Wall Street's Retail Stars: Amazon, Walmart, Costco Shares Climb On Spending Surge

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.