Shares of major US retailers such as Walmart, Amazon and Costco surged during the trading session on Friday, November 27 as holiday spending begins on Black Friday.

The rally in retailers was led by Amazon, up 3.8% to $253.72, followed by Costco trading 0.64% higher at $1,093.81, while Walmart advanced 0.14% to $132.12 as trading resumed on Friday, November 27 following Thanksgiving holiday, but for a shortened session, with both exchanges scheduled to close at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, compared with the usual 4 p.m. closing time.

Major retailers climbed across the Wall Street, with consumers eyeing for some of their biggest sales of the year on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, while outlets offer discounts and promise savings. Black Friday, falls after the day of Thanksgiving, marks the unofficial beginning of the holiday shopping season, with several retailers rolling out offers days ago.

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Notably, the annual shopping season, however faces economic uncertainty this year, with high inflation, volatile crude prices and labour uncertainty have impacted consumer sentiment and contributed to a pullback in spending.

The consumer price index came higher than expected for October up 0.4% month-over-month on a seasonally adjusted basis, while the personal consumption expenditures price index rose to a seasonally adjusted 3.8% year-on-year.

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Consumer sentiment slipped to its lowest level since 2014 in September, with consumers flagging worries over inflation and job market, CNBC reported.

Despite these concerns, reports incidcate that consumers are still willing to spend during the holiday season. Budgeted spending on gifts and nongifts is forecasted to be $1,049 on average in 2026, climbing nearly 6% from $990 last year. Holiday sales are likely to hit $1 trillion this year, however the growth is supported by inflation. Eventhough consumers expressed their willingness to spend, reports state that shoppers are looking at more value for deals.





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