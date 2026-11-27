A Serbian man living in Bengaluru has been cleaning roads and public spaces across India for the past five years to encourage people to keep their surroundings clean.

His efforts have now received appreciation from Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who praised his work in promoting civic sense and individual responsibility.

Lazar Jankovic has been living in India for eight years. He began picking up litter from roads and public places five years ago. What started as a personal effort gradually grew into a larger initiative called 4CleanIndia, which he launched two years ago.

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During a conversation with the Hands On Foundation at a clean-up drive organised for Kannada Rajyotsava, Jankovic spoke about his initiative and the need for people to take greater responsibility for keeping public spaces clean.

He said he had organised clean-up activities across around 20 states and a few Union Territories in India. Through these drives, he hopes to encourage people to develop civic sense and understand that cleanliness is a shared responsibility.

Jankovic believes that keeping public spaces clean does not require complicated measures.

He started by simply picking up litter and wants people to realise that maintaining cleanliness is not solely the government's responsibility. Citizens must also contribute through their everyday actions and show respect for their country and its surroundings.

Why Does Lazar Jankovic Want Indians To Keep Public Spaces Clean?

Over the years, Jankovic has come across different kinds of waste during his clean-up drives. He said broken glass was particularly concerning because it could injure people as well as animals. Plastic waste was another major problem he noticed in public places.

He also spoke about what he described as the "Char Diwari" mentality, where people take responsibility for keeping their homes clean but often ignore the areas outside their houses.

Jankovic said people need to change this approach and recognise that public spaces belong to them too. He believes citizens cannot expect the government to clean areas that they themselves continue to litter.

He also referred to India's philosophy of Atithi Devo Bhava, under which guests are treated with respect. According to Jankovic, when people see their guests taking the initiative to clean their surroundings, they often feel encouraged to do the same.

However, he believes this attitude should extend beyond occasions when guests are present. People should take ownership of public spaces and make cleanliness part of their everyday behaviour.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Praises Lazar Jankovic's Efforts

Jankovic's work has also caught the attention of Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. She shared a video posted by the Hands On Foundation showing him participating in a public clean-up drive.

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Praising his efforts, Mazumdar-Shaw highlighted how a foreign national was encouraging Indians to develop civic sense and keep their surroundings clean. She also thanked Jankovic for his contribution.

Through 4CleanIndia, Jankovic continues to encourage people to take small steps towards cleaner surroundings, with the message that keeping public spaces clean is a responsibility shared by everyone.

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