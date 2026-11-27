After nearly a decade of legal wrangling following their split, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have settled their bitter dispute over a French winery they once owned together. The agreement brings an end to one of Hollywood's most high-profile legal battles, which continued long after their marriage ended.

In a joint statement, the former couple confirmed on Wednesday that they had reached an out-of-court settlement, bringing their prolonged battle over Chateau Miraval to a close. The sprawling French estate, which they once shared as a family retreat and business venture, had become the centre of a bitter legal tussle following their highly publicised split.

“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” the statement, issued through representatives of the actors, said.

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What began as a dispute over the sale of their shared winery soon escalated into a bitter legal battle, bringing allegations surrounding a 2016 private jet incident into the public domain through court filings.

Jolie,51,filed for divorce in September 2016, following the couple's private flight from Europe, setting off years of legal wrangling over custody, finances and shared assets. Although their divorce was finalised in late 2024, the battle over Chateau Miraval remained unresolved.

The legal dispute over Chateau Miraval intensified in 2022 when Pitt, 62, sued Jolie, alleging that she had violated an understanding under which he would purchase her share of the property. Instead, Jolie sold her stake to Tenute del Mondo, an international wine group.

Pitt argued that the transaction had been carried out without his consent and described it as a vindictive and unlawful move. He maintained that the sale undermined the privacy and control associated with an estate that had served as a family retreat and a shared business venture.

Jolie contested Pitt's claims, alleging in a countersuit that he had made the proposed deal conditional on her signing a sweeping nondisclosure agreement barring her from speaking about his alleged behaviour towards her and their children.

The court filings also brought renewed attention to allegations of an incident during the couple's 2016 flight. Jolie and her legal representatives alleged that Pitt had been abusive towards her and their children during the journey.

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The FBI and child welfare authorities investigated the incident, focusing particularly on the couple's eldest son. However, the FBI closed its inquiry in late 2016, and federal prosecutors filed no criminal charges.

Pitt has denied allegations of abusive behaviour. In a heavily redacted FBI report obtained by The Associated Press in 2022, an agent was said to have submitted a probable cause statement to prosecutors. However, the document noted that officials ultimately agreed not to pursue criminal charges after reviewing the case.

Jolie reportedly struggled with the decision to pursue criminal charges and later told the court she would not do so to protect her family.

Pitt has previously spoken about his drinking problem around the time of their separation. In a 2017 interview with GQ, he said he had stopped drinking and started therapy. He later said he had remained sober for seven years before returning to alcohol in a more controlled manner.

The settlement comes as all six of their children have reached adulthood. The youngest, twins Knox and Vivienne, turned 18 in July. Several of the children have reportedly dropped Pitt's surname, reflecting the distance in their relationship with him.

While both actors have largely stayed quiet about their separation, their legal battle has brought several private details of their relationship into public view.

Jolie and Pitt began dating in 2004 after meeting on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. They married in 2014 at Chateau Miraval, the French winery that later became the centre of their legal dispute.

Jolie, who won an Academy Award for Girl, Interrupted, is also known for films such as Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Maleficent. She has since taken up directing and most recently portrayed opera singer Maria Callas in Maria.

Pitt, known for films such as Fight Club and Inglourious Basterds, continued to enjoy considerable success as an actor and producer following the separation. He won an Academy Award for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019.

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