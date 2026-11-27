Kiara Advani gave her girls' night a creative spin, bringing her friends together for an evening of jewellery-making, colourful beads and crafts. The actor shared glimpses of the get-together on Instagram Stories, showing the thoughtfully decorated table and personalised setups for each guest.

One of the pictures showed a large table with separate spaces marked by name cards for Kiara, Anissa, Nadya, Ishita and Karina. Each setting had a pink gift bag with bow motifs, while white sheets with large pink bows along the borders covered the table.

Colourful beads, jewellery-making kits and decorative pieces were spread across the table, with small containers holding extra embellishments for the evening.

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Kiara's Bedazzling Session

Kiara's video gave a closer look at the evening. It showed a tiny portable fan covered in sparkling embellishments and a tray filled with decorative stones, sequins and other pieces.

“Obsessed with bedazzling,” Kiara wrote on the Instagram Story.

The video also featured Bedazzle It - OOH MY SONG playing in the background.

The girls spent the evening decorating and personalising different items with beads, stones and other embellishments.

Kiara And Sidharth's Growing Family

The girls' night comes as Kiara and her husband Sidharth Malhotra prepare to welcome their second child. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year.

Kiara and Sidharth had earlier appeared together on Koffee With Karan Season 9, where they spoke about their life as parents and their plans for the future. The couple are already parents to a daughter, Saraayah.

About Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani, born on July 31, 1991, is a Hindi film actress who made her acting debut with Fugly in 2014. She gained wider recognition with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016 and went on to feature in films such as Lust Stories, Bharat Ane Nenu, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Her performance in Good Newwz earned her the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actress. She also received Filmfare Award nominations for her performances in Shershaah and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kiara has also worked as a brand ambassador for several products and brands.

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