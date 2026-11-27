Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are sharing screen space again after 15 years, and their reunion comes with a new dance track from King. Titled ‘Daddy Cool (King Version)', the upbeat song brings the two actors together in a Bollywood reworking of Boney M.'s popular hit.

The song was unveiled at Meta's House of Instagram 2026, which saw over 700 content creators from across the country in attendance. It is now available on the YouTube channels of Zee Music Company and T-Series. Shah Rukh and Kareena were last seen together in Ra.One (2011).

Daddy Cool Song Credits

Sachin-Jigar have composed Daddy Cool (King Version), while Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have lent their vocals to the track. Kumaar has written the Hindi lyrics, and Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the song.

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The new version draws from Boney M.'s original Daddy Cool, which was performed by the group and written by Frank Farian and George Reyam.

Shah Rukh shared the song on Instagram with the caption, “Back with Bebo… song old school, but still cool.”

The track is the second musical release from King, following Tu Mil Jaaye, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

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Shah Rukh Khan Returns With King

King marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to theatres after Dunki. In 2023, the actor appeared in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

About King

King is an upcoming Hindi-language action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. He has co-written the screenplay with Sujoy Ghosh, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya.

The film is produced by Gauri Khan and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Principal photography began in May 2025, with filming taking place in Mumbai, Delhi, Cape Town, Warsaw and Gdańsk.

Suhana Khan is making her theatrical debut with the film. The cast includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, Akshay Oberoi, Karanvir Malhotra, Chandan K. Anand and Kashvi Majmundar.

Kareena Kapoor will make a special appearance in King through the song Daddy Cool. The film's soundtrack and background score are composed by Sachin-Jigar.

King is scheduled to release theatrically on December 24, 2026, coinciding with Christmas Eve.

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