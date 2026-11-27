Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has officially crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India net on Day 23, marking another major milestone for Nitesh Tiwari's directorial.

On Day 23, Ramayana collected Rs 8.45 crore in India net across 6,583 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 1,000.55 crore, according to Sacnilk. The India gross collection stands at Rs 1,195.10 crore, while the worldwide gross has reached Rs 1,790.10 crore.

The Hindi version led the Day 23 collection with Rs 5 crore from 4,976 shows. Kannada followed with Rs 1.25 crore from 327 shows, while Tamil collected Rs 1.05 crore from 626 shows. Malayalam added Rs 1 crore from 516 shows, and Telugu contributed Rs 15 lakh from 138 shows, Sacnilk figures showed.

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Day-Wise Collection

Ramayana opened with Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2, Rs 69.80 crore on Day 3 and Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4. The film then earned Rs 107.50 crore on Day 5, Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6, Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7 and Rs 53.50 crore on Day 8, taking its Week 1 total to Rs 564.60 crore.

In Week 2, the film added Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10, Rs 75 crore on Day 11, Rs 32 crore on Day 12, Rs 28.60 crore on Day 13, Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 19.35 crore on Day 15. Its Week 2 collection stood at Rs 299.15 crore.

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Week 3 saw Ramayana collect Rs 15.75 crore on Day 16, Rs 27.65 crore on Day 17, Rs 35.60 crore on Day 18, Rs 12.70 crore on Day 19, Rs 17.50 crore on Day 20, Rs 9.50 crore on Day 21 and Rs 9.65 crore on Day 22. The film closed Week 3 with Rs 128.35 crore.

On Day 23, Ramayana has so far added Rs 8.45 crore to its India net collection, Sacnilk showed.

About The Film

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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