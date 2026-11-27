Artificial intelligence is finding its way into holiday shopping, with consumers increasingly relying on AI agents to compare products, track discounts and place orders. Retailers, however, remain cautious about giving these tools unrestricted access to their platforms, with Amazon taking one of the strongest positions against automated shopping agents.

In September, Amazon blocked Meta's Muse shopping agent from accessing its platform. It had earlier prevented Elon Musk's Grok Bot from placing orders. The company has also taken its concerns to court, pursuing legal action against AI startup Perplexity over its Comet browser agent, which it accuses of concealing automated shopping activity.

That does not mean Amazon has ruled out working with third-party AI agents. CEO Andy Jassy has indicated that the company could consider such partnerships if the parties agree on appropriate commercial arrangements.

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The hesitation reflects a wider concern across the retail industry. Allowing an external AI tool to browse products is one thing, but giving it access to customer accounts and payment systems raises questions about security, fraud and transaction accountability.

Unlike human shoppers, automated agents may not always pass through the same verification processes, making retailers wary of letting them complete purchases independently.

Amazon Is Not Alone In Restricting AI Shopping Agents

Retailers are taking different approaches to the technology. Walmart and Sephora have opened their platforms to selected AI shopping tools. Others, including eBay, United Airlines and Kohl's, restrict or block certain agent activities.

Gap and Coach allow AI agents to browse their product catalogues but do not let them complete purchases. Target has also encountered situations where automated shopping tools were blocked unintentionally.

This creates a fragmented shopping experience. An AI agent might find the right product on one website but struggle to log in or finish checkout on another. CAPTCHA checks and other security measures can interrupt the process.

There is also a question of whether these agents can make the right buying decisions.

A Visa study tested 22 AI models from 12 AI laboratories. Shopping agents failed in approximately 43% of test runs. More than half of those unsuccessful attempts involved agents purchasing products that did not match customers' stated requirements.

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Who Is Responsible When An AI Agent Makes A Wrong Purchase?

The security concerns go beyond failed checkouts. Retailers fear automated agents could make fraudulent purchases or expose customer accounts to risks.

Human shoppers provide certain identity signals when they browse and transact online. AI agents do not always provide the same assurances. This makes it harder for retailers to establish who is operating an account and whether a purchase has genuine customer approval.

Companies such as Skyfire are working on systems that verify AI agents and establish whether customers have authorised their purchases.

Payment companies are also beginning to address the problem. American Express has introduced protections against eligible charges resulting from AI agent errors. Stripe offers protection for certain purchases made through its Link wallet.

However, customer protection remains inconsistent. Best Buy's terms place responsibility for digital agent activity on customers. JPMorgan Chase has also restricted external agents from operating on customer accounts over security concerns.

This leaves consumers with an important question: if an AI agent misunderstands an instruction or buys the wrong product, who bears the cost?

Black Friday Puts AI-Powered Shopping To The Test

Despite these concerns, retailers are not stepping away from AI commerce. They are trying to find ways to benefit from the technology without giving up control of transactions.

Walmart, for instance, has partnered with Meta to help consumers discover Black Friday deals through Muse.

The commercial opportunity is significant. Salesforce estimates that AI and digital agents could influence $75.8 billion, or 21%, of global Cyber Week sales this year. McKinsey and ICSC have also projected that US agentic commerce revenue could reach $1 trillion by 2030.

But those projections need to be viewed against the technology's current adoption. Bain estimates that agent-led purchases account for just 0.4% of global transactions and 0.2% of transaction value. That gap highlights how much work remains before AI agents become a mainstream way to shop.

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