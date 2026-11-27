US imports hit a record $365.3 billion in October as companies ramped up purchases of equipment for artificial intelligence infrastructure, pushing the country's goods trade deficit up 10.7% to $149.5 billion. The widening gap could weigh on economic growth in the final quarter of 2026.

Data released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed that the deficit increased by $14.4 billion from September. It was also well above the $133 billion forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Imports rose 6.1% from the previous month to their highest level since the government began tracking the data in 1992. Exports also increased, but at a slower pace of 3.2%, reaching $215.8 billion.

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The rise in imports reflects growing demand for foreign-made equipment as US companies invest heavily in expanding their AI infrastructure.

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AI Infrastructure Drives Import Surge

Capital goods accounted for a significant portion of the increase in imports, climbing 8.5% in October. Compared with the same month last year, imports of capital goods were up 80%, underlining the scale of investment associated with the AI boom.

Heavy investment in AI infrastructure, particularly data centres and computing equipment, is driving demand for overseas-sourced technology, pushing imports higher.

This poses a challenge for growth, although AI investment boosts business spending, imported equipment is excluded from domestic output in GDP calculations.

Consequently, the surge in capital goods imports could limit the contribution of AI-related investment to domestic economic growth, even as corporate spending on the technology continues to rise.

Goldman Sachs economists pointed to this trend in a recent note, saying the increase in capital goods imports was one reason AI was contributing less to GDP growth than corporate spending figures might suggest.

Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS, said the widening trade deficit was likely to weigh on economic growth in the fourth quarter.

He noted that the surge in capital goods imports demonstrated that increased investment in artificial intelligence did not necessarily translate into stronger domestic economic growth.

Imports Rise Across Major Categories

The increase in imports was not confined to technology-related equipment. Several other categories also recorded gains, suggesting that strong domestic demand continued to drive purchases from overseas suppliers.

Imports of consumer goods increased 2.6% in October, while imports of industrial supplies, including crude oil and non-monetary gold, rose 6%. Purchases of motor vehicles, engines and parts advanced 4.1%, while imports of food, feeds and beverages increased 2.5%.

The broad-based rise came despite US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff measures, which were intended to discourage imports, narrow the trade deficit and encourage companies to shift manufacturing operations back to the United States.

Trump has repeatedly defended tariffs as a key instrument for rebuilding the country's industrial base and addressing trade imbalances.

The administration this week proposed maximum potential tariff rates ranging from 20% to 40% on imports from 14 major trading partners, including China, Japan and the European Union. The White House said the proposed measures were aimed at addressing what it described as excess industrial capacity being promoted by these economies.

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However, October's trade figures suggest that strong domestic demand and businesses' dependence on foreign-made equipment continue to support import growth.

Exports Also Increase

US goods exports rose 3.2%, or $6.7 billion, to $215.8 billion in October, providing some support to overall trade activity.

Exports of industrial supplies increased 4.9%, while shipments of capital goods rose 3.4%. Exports of motor vehicles, engines and parts advanced 5.7%, and consumer goods shipments climbed 4.2%.

However, exports of food, feeds and beverages declined 7.9%, limiting the overall improvement.

Despite the increase in exports, the faster pace of import growth widened the trade gap considerably.

Trade Deficit Poses Risk To Fourth-Quarter Growth

The figures have renewed concerns over trade's growing drag on the US economy. Trade shaved 3.21 percentage points off GDP growth in the third quarter, according to government data released earlier this week, although strong consumer spending and AI-led business investment more than offset the decline.

The economy grew at an annualised rate of 4.3% in the July-September quarter, up from 2.2% in the previous three months.

Trade has weighed on GDP growth for four consecutive quarters, reflecting strong domestic demand and sustained reliance on imports.

However, inventory restocking by businesses to meet demand could partly cushion the impact of the widening trade deficit in the current quarter.

The Commerce Department reported that wholesale inventories increased 0.9% in October, following a 0.8% rise in September. Durable goods inventories at wholesalers climbed 1.6%.

Retail inventories also rose 0.8% after increasing 0.7% in September. Stocks held by motor vehicle and parts dealers advanced 1.3%, while retail inventories excluding automobiles and parts increased 0.6%.

The latter category is particularly important for GDP calculations, as changes in these inventories contribute directly to estimates of economic activity.

Inventory investment had already recovered in the third quarter after declining for five consecutive quarters, adding 1.64 percentage points to GDP growth.

Goldman Sachs economists subsequently lowered their fourth-quarter US GDP growth estimate by 0.2 percentage point to an annualised 2.2% rate. The revised projection incorporated October's trade, wholesale and inventory figures, with stronger inventory accumulation partly cushioning the expected drag from the widening trade deficit.

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