A Bengaluru consumer commission has directed investment platform Groww and an associated company to refund Rs 11.85 lakh to a woman investor after her mutual fund portfolio, displayed at Rs 12.7 lakh, fell to Rs 84,508 when she attempted to withdraw Rs 10 lakh.

The Bengaluru (Urban) District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also ordered the companies to pay 6% annual interest on the refund amount, Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental harassment and deficiency in service, and Rs 2,000 towards litigation expenses.

The order, dated October 14, 2026, came on a complaint filed by Ranjana Priya, a resident of HSR Layout, Bengaluru. The companies have been directed to comply within 45 days of receiving a copy of the judgment.

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How Did The Groww Portfolio Value Fall?

According to the complaint, Priya had invested Rs 8.12 lakh through systematic investment plans using the Groww app. On November 26, 2025, the platform's dashboard displayed her portfolio value at Rs 12,70,404.

However, when she attempted to redeem Rs 10 lakh to meet urgent financial requirements, the app reportedly displayed errors. The portfolio value subsequently fell to Rs 84,508, creating a difference of Rs 11,85,896.

Priya approached Groww's customer support through phone and email and also lodged a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on November 27, 2025. On November 30, she received Rs 15,500 in her bank account, according to the complaint.

After raising four grievances through the e-Jagriti platform between December 7 and December 25, 2025, she approached the consumer commission on April 22, 2026, seeking a refund and compensation.

What Did The Consumer Commission Rule?

The commission noted that both companies appeared through their legal counsel but failed to submit written responses within the statutory 45-day period. Their right to file written versions was subsequently closed.

Relying on the complainant's digital records, including the portfolio valuation and redemption request, the commission held that the companies had failed to establish a defence against her claims.

It termed the withholding of Rs 11,85,896 "completely unauthorised, illegal and high handed" and held that the conduct amounted to deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

What Is Groww's Explanation?

Groww, however, has disputed the basis of the refund claim and said the portfolio dashboard had incorrectly displayed units that the customer had already redeemed during 2024 and 2025.

According to the company, those redemption transactions had been processed, with the proceeds transferred directly to the investor's registered bank account by the clearing corporation. However, an error in the display of holdings meant that the dashboard continued to show previously redeemed units at their prevailing market value.

Groww said the dashboard was subsequently corrected and the revised portfolio value of Rs 84,508 reflected the customer's actual holdings after the earlier redemptions.

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The company also said its escalation team had explained the discrepancy over the phone and shared a scheme-wise breakdown of her investments in writing on December 1, 2025. It advised her to verify the transactions against her CAMS statement.

Groww said it plans to challenge the district commission's order before the Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, arguing that the ruling was based only on the complainant's submissions and documents.

The company maintained that mutual fund transactions on its platform comply with SEBI and exchange mandates. It added that investor funds are transferred directly to clearing corporations and are not held by Groww.

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