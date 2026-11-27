Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will face Columbus Crew in Game 2 of their best-of-three Round One series in the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus on Friday.

The defending champions are on the brink of elimination after losing the opening game 3-0 at home.

Columbus Crew will look to seal their place in the Eastern Conference semifinals with another victory, while Inter Miami need to win to keep their title defence alive and force a decisive third game.

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Inter Miami finished second in the Eastern Conference with 60 points from 34 matches, recording 16 wins, 12 draws and six defeats. Columbus Crew secured the seventh seed with 47 points, having registered 14 wins, five draws and 15 defeats.

Lionel Messi was central to Inter Miami's regular-season campaign, scoring 26 goals and providing 17 assists. The Argentine forward won his second consecutive MLS Golden Boot award, while Inter Miami finished the regular season as the league's highest-scoring team with 80 goals.

Columbus, meanwhile, head into the match in impressive form. They won eight of their final nine regular-season matches, including six consecutive victories. The Crew also won the first game of the playoff series 3-0 in Miami on November 21.

The winner of the series will advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. If Inter Miami win on Friday, the two sides will meet for a deciding Game 3 on December 2.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Date And Time

The MLS Cup Playoffs match between Columbus Crew and Inter Miami will be played on Friday, November 27, in the United States.

The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Saturday, November 28.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Venue

The match will be played at Scotts Miracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Eastern Conference Standings

Inter Miami finished second in the Eastern Conference with 60 points from 34 matches, having registered 16 wins, 12 draws and six defeats.

Columbus Crew finished seventh with 47 points from 34 matches, recording 14 wins, five draws and 15 defeats. Both teams qualified for the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 14

Inter Miami Wins: 7

Columbus Crew Wins: 5

Draws: 2

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Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Live Telecast In India

The Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami MLS Cup Playoffs match will be available to watch live on Apple TV in India.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Live Streaming In India

The Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami MLS match will be available for live streaming on the Apple TV app and website. Viewers will need an active Apple TV subscription to watch the match.

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