Wall Street ended its shortened Black Friday session higher as investors returned to technology stocks and bought into the recent sell-off in artificial intelligence shares.

The recovery capped a strong week for US equities, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 recording substantial gains.

The Dow finished at 50,774.94, rising 591.99 points, or 1.18%, on Friday. The S&P 500 advanced 1.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.8%.

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The S&P 500's recovery was particularly notable. It climbed from 6,914.40 on November 20 to 7,297.49 on November 27, gaining 383.09 points, or approximately 5.54%.

The November 27 reading was recorded around 1:05 PM ET, shortly after the market's early holiday close.

For the week, the Dow and S&P 500 gained around 5%, while the Nasdaq advanced more than 6%. The Dow recorded its strongest weekly performance since October 2022.

The S&P 500 posted its best week since April 2025, while the Nasdaq was heading for its biggest weekly gain since April 2026.

Technology Stocks Drive Wall Street Recovery

Technology shares led Friday's advance as investors returned to companies that had faced selling pressure earlier this month.

Amazon shares climbed around 4%, while Meta Platforms gained approximately 3%. Semiconductor company Broadcom advanced nearly 4%. Shares of artificial intelligence company Anthropic also jumped nearly 10%.

Nvidia gained around 2.5% following reports that its Blackwell chips had been installed at a Shanghai data centre linked to Chinese firm Megaspeed.

The development renewed scrutiny of Nvidia's exposure to China and allegations surrounding the diversion of advanced chips.

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Jensen Huang's Return Sparked Weekly Rally

The market's recovery began on Monday after Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO. Nvidia shares surged approximately 31% during that session, helping the Dow gain more than 1,400 points.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also recorded their strongest daily performances since April 2025. However, both indices faced renewed pressure later in the week as investors reassessed valuations and the sustainability of AI-related spending.

Concerns over debt financing, data centre investments and the ability of technology companies to maintain their capital expenditure plans continued to influence sentiment.

Interest Rate Concerns Remain

Expectations of higher interest rates also weighed on investors. Recent inflation data strengthened concerns that the Federal Reserve could raise rates in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, fell sharply during the week, signalling easing market anxiety after November's turbulence.

Despite the strong rebound, investors will continue watching AI spending, borrowing costs and corporate earnings to assess whether Wall Street can sustain its recovery.

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