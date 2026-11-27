Black Friday discounts can make almost any product look like a bargain. But behind the flashy sale banners, some shoppers may find that the advertised savings are not as impressive as they appear. Retailers compete aggressively for holiday spending, and inflated original prices or questionable product reviews can make an ordinary offer look like a major deal.

A report by The Guardian highlights how certain Black Friday promotions create an illusion of savings. An analysis by consumer watchdog Groundwork Collaborative found that nearly one-third of Amazon's holiday deals in 2024 and 2025 were listed at prices equal to or higher than earlier levels. Amazon has strongly disputed the findings.

With US holiday spending expected to cross $1 trillion this year, checking a deal before checkout becomes increasingly important. Here are three ways shoppers can avoid misleading offers.

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Check How Much The Product Actually Cost Before Black Friday

A 50% discount looks attractive, but what if the retailer increased the price before announcing the sale? The advertised reduction may have little connection with the product's usual selling price.

Price-tracking websites offer a useful way to investigate. Camelcamelcamel tracks historical Amazon prices, while Keepa provides detailed pricing charts. Google Shopping also displays price trends for eligible products. Checking these records can reveal whether a product has genuinely become cheaper or simply returned to its earlier price.

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Read Negative Reviews Before Trusting Ratings

A product with thousands of five-star reviews might still disappoint buyers. Some ratings come from free product samples, while others may be misleading or AI-generated.

Instead of relying on the overall score, look for repeated complaints in one-star reviews. Comments about poor durability, difficult cleaning or unreliable customer support can reveal problems that promotional descriptions rarely mention.

Influencer recommendations also deserve a closer look. Sponsored partnerships and labels such as #ad or #gifted indicate that a creator may have a commercial relationship with the brand.

Don't Let AI Make The Buying Decision

AI chatbots can narrow down product choices, but their recommendations are not always accurate. They may mix up specifications, overlook compatibility issues or present incorrect product details.

Before purchasing, cross-check dimensions, features and technical specifications on the manufacturer's website. This matters particularly for electronics, appliances and accessories, where even a small specification mismatch can make a product unsuitable.

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