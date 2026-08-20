Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP In Focus On Day 2: What Investors Should Know

Gaja Alternative Asset Management (Gaja Capital) IPO which opened for subscription on Aug. 19, was subscribed over 0.8 times on the first day of bidding. The mainboard issue will close on Aug. 21, 2026.

Here's all you need to know about the IPO, including the latest GMP, price band, issue size, important dates and more.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP Today

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 23 recorded at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, and the upper price band of Rs 160, the estimated Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO listing price is Rs 183 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 14.37% over the issue price.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO GMP had earlier surged from Rs 7 to Rs 30, marking a sharp Rs 23 jump in the grey market premium.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO Day 2 Subscription Status

The IPO was 0.86 times as bidding resumes on day 2 at 10:00 a.m.

QIBs: 0.09 times

NIIs: 1.06 times

RIIs: 1.2 times

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug. 24, 2026. Shares of Gaja Alternative Asset Management are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 26, 2026.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO Details

The Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 2.81 crore equity shares worth Rs 450 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 62.5 lakh equity shares worth Rs 100 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 550 crore. The price band has been fixed at Rs 152-Rs 160 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 93 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,880 at the upper end of the price band.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management Financial Performance

The company reported strong FY26 growth, with total income rising 28% and profit after tax increasing 32% year-on-year.

For FY26, Gaja Alternative Asset Management reported:

Total income: Rs 157.80 crore, compared with Rs 123.31 crore in FY25

Rs 157.80 crore, compared with Rs 123.31 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 81.96 crore, up from Rs 61.95 crore

Rs 81.96 crore, up from Rs 61.95 crore EBITDA: EBITDA: Rs 72.05 crore, up from Rs 60.81 crore in FY25

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

1. Funding sponsor commitments to certain existing and proposed funds (Rs 372 crore).

2. Repayment or pre-payment of bridge loans.

3. General corporate purposes.

Gaja Alternative Asset Management Business

Incorporated in April 1999, Gaja Alternative Asset Management is an independent alternative asset management firm focusing on India-focused funds, including Category I and II AIFs. It invests across sectors such as education, energy and environment, financial services, consumer, and digital technology.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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