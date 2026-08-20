Sweet Gains Continue: Shree Renuka, Dalmia Bharat Rally Up To 7% Despite Govt's Inventory Clampdown

Sugar stocks remained unaffected by government's fresh revision in stockholding limits to ease soaring prices. Shares of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. soared up to 6.6%.

Dalmia Bharat jumped over 4%, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. climbed 3.3%, E.I.D Parry (India) Ltd. rose 1.65%, and Triveni Engineering rose 3% to reach intraday highs within the first hour of market open.

The stock later pared some gains, with Shree Renuka up nearly 4% to Rs 25.17, Dalmia Bharat trading 3.21% higher at Rs 490.80, Balrampur Chini up 1.4% to Rs 659.85, E.I.D Parry trafed 0.58% higher at Rs 791.60, and Triveni Engineering was up 0.41% to Rs 290.43.

The shares have delivered strong gains from their 2026 lows, with most major names seeing a sharp recovery amid expectations of tighter global supplies and firm sugar prices.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar has been the biggest gainer among the stocks listed, rising 80% from its 2026 low. Balrampur Chini has gained 68%, while Triveni Engineering has rallied 42% over the same period.

Other sugar stocks have also moved higher, with Shree Renuka Sugar gaining 18% and EID Parry rising 16% from their respective 2026 lows. The broad-based rally highlights the strong momentum in the sector ahead of the festive season.

ALSO READ: Sugar Rush Meets Govt Clampdown: Stock Limits Tightened As Prices Soar Ahead Of Festive Season

Government's New Stockholding Limits

The central government has capped sugar stockholding limits for warehouses as prices hit record highs ahead of India's festive season.

Ordering dealers who use more than 10 metric tonnes of sugar a month cannot hold inventories for no more than 15 days, according to the revised limits.

The cap is applicable from September 1 to November 30 and the government has said that it will monitor sugar quantity sold on a monthly basis.

Domestic sugar wholesale prices had crossed Rs 6,000 per quintal in cities like Kanpur and Kolkata. On an average, they exceeded Rs 5,000 per quintal according to data from the Muzzafarpur and Kolhapur Belts.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.